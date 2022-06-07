Two prominent Denver area companies are playing prominent roles in assisting Ukraine and U.S. interests in the battle against Russian forces.

What's happening: Palantir Technologies' CEO Alex Karp met with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Ukraine last week, the company said.

The leaders strategized ways the Denver company's data mining and intelligence technology could help repel Russia.

In May, Karp told shareholders that the "war in Europe has now conspired to shatter our collective illusions of stability and perpetual peace."

He's the first CEO to visit Ukraine since the conflict began, Bloomberg reports.

What else: Westminster-based Maxar Technologies is using its commercial satellites in orbit to inform the public about the destruction caused by Russian bombing campaigns.

Top media outlets, including CNN, Wall Street Journal and Axios, have published the photos and used them to tally fatalities. Since Jan. 1, the company has been cited by the media more than 54,000 times.

What they're saying: The use of the commercial satellites to document the war is unprecedented, the Denver Business Journal reports.