If you've ever wanted to live like royalty, here's your shot.

Details: The castle at 1572 Race St. might be 133 years old, but a tour inside the City Park West home revealed a collection of contemporary features, like walk-in showers and modern appliances, mixed with the heirloom style.

It has 86 windows, including an original stained glass "peacock" window.

The home also has a hand-carved fireplace made in England and adorned with stone from Oaxaca.

Its top floor was previously a ballroom before being converted into several rooms.

Buzz: This stone mansion, built for investment banker William Raymond and designed by local architect, William Lang, could be yours for $3.5 million.

The bottom line: Even on a block lined with historic properties, this fortress stands out.

Take a tour: