Jun 6, 2022 - Real Estate

A stone castle goes on the market in City Park West neighborhood

Esteban L. Hernandez
A historic castle in Denver.
The castle at 1572 Race St. in Denver's City Park West neighborhood. Photo: Esteban L. Hernandez/Axios

If you've ever wanted to live like royalty, here's your shot.

Details: The castle at 1572 Race St. might be 133 years old, but a tour inside the City Park West home revealed a collection of contemporary features, like walk-in showers and modern appliances, mixed with the heirloom style.

  • It has 86 windows, including an original stained glass "peacock" window.
  • The home also has a hand-carved fireplace made in England and adorned with stone from Oaxaca.
  • Its top floor was previously a ballroom before being converted into several rooms.

Buzz: This stone mansion, built for investment banker William Raymond and designed by local architect, William Lang, could be yours for $3.5 million.

The bottom line: Even on a block lined with historic properties, this fortress stands out.

Take a tour:

The inside of a castle in Denver showing knight armor next to wooden features and a staircase.
