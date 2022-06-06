Jun 6, 2022 - Real Estate
A stone castle goes on the market in City Park West neighborhood
If you've ever wanted to live like royalty, here's your shot.
Details: The castle at 1572 Race St. might be 133 years old, but a tour inside the City Park West home revealed a collection of contemporary features, like walk-in showers and modern appliances, mixed with the heirloom style.
- It has 86 windows, including an original stained glass "peacock" window.
- The home also has a hand-carved fireplace made in England and adorned with stone from Oaxaca.
- Its top floor was previously a ballroom before being converted into several rooms.
Buzz: This stone mansion, built for investment banker William Raymond and designed by local architect, William Lang, could be yours for $3.5 million.
The bottom line: Even on a block lined with historic properties, this fortress stands out.
Take a tour:
More Denver stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.