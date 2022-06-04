2 hours ago - News

Denver's Five Points Jazz Festival returns with 50+ musicians

Alayna Alvarez
People enjoy food and music at Five Points Jazz Festival in Denver in 2011. Photo: Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Denver's iconic Five Points Jazz Festival returns to Welton Street today for the first in-person celebration since the pandemic began.

Why it matters: From its jazz clubs to soul food, Five Points — once dubbed the "Harlem of the West" — signified the heart and hub of the city’s Black community for more than half the 20th century.

  • This festival aims to honor that history, music and culture and celebrate the neighborhood, which continues to face rapid gentrification as the city grows and develops.

Details: The fun kicks off at noon with a parade along Welton Street featuring the Tivoli Club Brass Band.

  • More than 50 other bands and musicians will perform across 12 stages throughout the day and into the night. Check out the full schedule.
  • Food vendors span Deja Roux Catering and Rolling Smoke BBQ to Rosenberg's Bagels & Delicatessen and Sweet Action Ice Cream.
  • Drinks will also be available, including from local breweries Goed Zuur and Spangalang.

Be smart: More than 100,000 people attended the festival in 2019 — so expect a crowd.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Denver stories

No stories could be found

Denverpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more