Denver's Five Points Jazz Festival returns with 50+ musicians
Denver's iconic Five Points Jazz Festival returns to Welton Street today for the first in-person celebration since the pandemic began.
Why it matters: From its jazz clubs to soul food, Five Points — once dubbed the "Harlem of the West" — signified the heart and hub of the city’s Black community for more than half the 20th century.
- This festival aims to honor that history, music and culture and celebrate the neighborhood, which continues to face rapid gentrification as the city grows and develops.
Details: The fun kicks off at noon with a parade along Welton Street featuring the Tivoli Club Brass Band.
- More than 50 other bands and musicians will perform across 12 stages throughout the day and into the night. Check out the full schedule.
- Food vendors span Deja Roux Catering and Rolling Smoke BBQ to Rosenberg's Bagels & Delicatessen and Sweet Action Ice Cream.
- Drinks will also be available, including from local breweries Goed Zuur and Spangalang.
Be smart: More than 100,000 people attended the festival in 2019 — so expect a crowd.
- Following the festival map and double checking the event rules should ensure you have a jazztastic time.
