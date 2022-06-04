Denver's iconic Five Points Jazz Festival returns to Welton Street today for the first in-person celebration since the pandemic began.

Why it matters: From its jazz clubs to soul food, Five Points — once dubbed the "Harlem of the West" — signified the heart and hub of the city’s Black community for more than half the 20th century.

This festival aims to honor that history, music and culture and celebrate the neighborhood, which continues to face rapid gentrification as the city grows and develops.

Details: The fun kicks off at noon with a parade along Welton Street featuring the Tivoli Club Brass Band.

More than 50 other bands and musicians will perform across 12 stages throughout the day and into the night. Check out the full schedule.

Food vendors span Deja Roux Catering and Rolling Smoke BBQ to Rosenberg's Bagels & Delicatessen and Sweet Action Ice Cream.

Drinks will also be available, including from local breweries Goed Zuur and Spangalang.

Be smart: More than 100,000 people attended the festival in 2019 — so expect a crowd.