2975 Piper Drive South
2975 Piper Dr. South. Photo: DLM Photography/milehimodern

New home construction persists at a rapid clip and real estate and economic experts continue to debate whether sales data indicates Denver's housing market may be cooling.

This week, we stretch our limbs and take you a hop, skip and a jump out of town to tour five homes in the 'burbs.

1127 Mircos St. — $740,000

Why we love it: This light and bright single family home is only a stone's throw to the Coal Creek Trail, the community pool, a 7-acre park and a library.

Neighborhood: Erie

Realtor: Justin Hawkins — Homie LLC

Specs: 4 beds, 3 baths, 3693 square feet

Notable features: Hardwood floors and cathedral ceilings on main floor. Private office. Abundant natural light with sliding glass doors. Kitchen features modern upgrades with quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, modern tile backsplash and under-cabinet lighting. Ensuite has five-piece bath and walk-in-closet. Open loft with built-in desk. Unfinished basement with room for storage. New interior paint. Solar panels.

1127 Mircos Street
1127 Mircos St. Photo courtesy of Homie LLC
1127 Mircos St. Photo courtesy of Homie LLC
1127 Mircos St. Photo courtesy of Homie LLC
1127 Mircos St. Photo courtesy of Homie LLC
1127 Mircos St. Photo courtesy of Homie LLC
12841 Red Rosa Cr. — $789,900

Why we love it: This barely-lived in model home in the popular Anthology subdivision is drenched in upgrades throughout.

Neighborhood: Parker

Realtor: Vivian DePaola— Corcoran Perry & Co.

Specs: 4 beds, 3 baths,

Notable features: Eat-in chef's kitchen with 42-inch cabinetry with soft close drawers, quartz counters, white subway tile backlash. Large study and powder room. Bonus loft and laundry room. Full, unfinished basement has storage and den. Walking distance to community clubhouse.

12841 Red Rosa Circle
12841 Red Rosa Cr. Photo courtesy of Corcoran Perry & Co.
12841 Red Rosa Circle
12841 Red Rosa Cr. Photo courtesy of Corcoran Perry & Co.
12841 Red Rosa Cr. Photo courtesy of Corcoran Perry & Co.
12841 Red Rosa Cr. Photo courtesy of Corcoran Perry & Co.
14421 W. Archer Ave. — $1,150,000

Why we love it: This beautiful and well-maintained home in 6th Avenue West greets you with wood floors and beautiful natural light upon entering from a large, covered patio. This ideal location provides easy mountain access via Interstate-70 and is minutes from downtown Golden.

Neighborhood: Golden

Realtor: Pam Catania + Tracy McIlroy — Corcoran Perry & Co.

Specs: 4 beds, 3 baths, 2,324 square feet

Notable features: Updated kitchen, family room featuring gas fireplace, skylights and French doors leading to yard. Pool and hot tub. Beautiful partially finished basement.

14421 W Archer Avenue
14421 W Archer Ave. Photo courtesy of Corcoran Perry & Co.
14421 W Archer Avenue
14421 W Archer Ave. Photo courtesy of Corcoran Perry & Co.
14421 W Archer Ave. Photo courtesy of Corcoran Perry & Co.
14421 W Archer Ave. Photo courtesy of Corcoran Perry & Co.
2975 Piper Dr. South. — $3,450,000

Why we love it: This home is for the aviation enthusiast. This Erie Air Park residence comes with a hangar and space for multiple airplanes. The exterior of the home was inspired by airplane wings designed to emphasize the linearity of the home with direct access to the air strip from the back door.

Neighborhood: Erie

Realtor: Betsy Folsom — milehimodern

Specs: 6 beds, 7 baths,

Notable features: Steel, glass and concrete make for sophisticated interiors and unique architecture. Western-facing floor-to-ceiling windows. Double-sided fireplace and built-in barbecue. Four-car garage with EV charger.

2975 Piper Drive South
2975 Piper Dr. South. Photo: DLM Photography/milehimodern
2975 Piper Drive South
2975 Piper Dr. South. Photo: DLM Photography/milehimodern
2975 Piper Dr. South
2975 Piper Dr. South. Photo: DLM Photography/milehimodern
711 Tunnel 19 Rd. — $3,949,000

Why we love it: Welcome home to your private mountain retreat w/ jaw-dropping views. Panoramic windows overlook mountain landscape. Two streams border the property on either side.

Neighborhood: Golden

Realtor: Ron Darling + Assist2Sell Real Estate Professionals

Specs: 4 beds, 3 baths, 3,912 square feet

Notable features: Custom, built-in shelving and living room entertainment system, vaulted ceilings and dual-sided moss rock fireplace. Two decks. Open chef's kitchen with double oven, gas range. Sun room and built-in pantry. Unfinished wine cellar. Stone patio and landscaped backyard with fire-pit and water feature. Radiant in-floor heating.

711 Tunnel 19 Road
711 Tunnel 19 Rd. Photo: Walkthrough
711 Tunnel 19 Road
711 Tunnel 19 Rd. Photo: Walkthrough
711 Tunnel 19 Rd.
711 Tunnel 19 Rd. Photo: Walkthrough
