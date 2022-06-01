Denver may eliminate sales tax on diapers

Diaper sales might soon be tax-free in the city of Denver.

Driving the news: Aurora was the first city to enact such a law in Colorado when the City Council voted in April to drop its 3.75% sales tax on the products. That law goes into effect on Wednesday.

Why it matters: With inflation driving prices for daily expenses through the roof, eliminating the sales tax for these essential products will help the city's low-income residents, Denver council member Jolon Clark told Axios Denver.

"Inflation has skyrocketed and with COVID and everything, it seemed like a great time," Clark added.

Details: The bill, if passed, would remove the 4.81% sales tax in Denver from both child and adult diaper products.

The measure moved out of committee on Tuesday and will be considered by the full council this month.

Flashback: This isn't the first time Denver lawmakers considered sales tax exemptions for essential products: Clark in 2019 led the successful efforts to eliminate sales tax on feminine hygiene products, including tampons.

Other goods like food and water are also exempt.

Aurora also exempts feminine hygiene products from sales tax.

The big picture: Denver follows in the footsteps of other cities and states, as Florida this summer will eliminate sales tax on diapers starting July 1 for one year. States including California, Massachusetts, Minnesota and New York already have tax exemptions on diapers, according to the National Diaper Bank Network.

What's next: If passed, the law would go into effect in Denver on Oct. 1.