Miller moth season arrives in Colorado

Alayna Alvarez
Moths seen flying around a light tower. Photo: Paul Kane/Getty Images

If you're chasing miller moths under your light fixtures, you're not alone.

What's happening: Millions of moths are making their annual migration from Colorado's Eastern Plains to the mountains in search of flowers.

  • A mix of weather conditions, including a dry spring limiting flower supply that propelled the moths westward, is boosting their numbers along the Front Range.

What they're saying: A "strong migration" is likely this year, Frank Krell, senior curator of entomology at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science, tells Axios Denver.

  • Yes, but: To the relief of many in the Denver metro, the swarm is unlikely to be as extreme as it was in 2020, he notes.

Be smart: The best way to keep the critters out of your house and continuing on their westerly way is to flip off your porch light.

  • Otherwise, "they can't get away from it," Krell tells us.

Fun facts: Miller moth larvae are known as army cutworms and grow primarily in wheat and other crop fields.

  • The insects are also a significant food source for a range of animals, including birds, bats and even bears.
