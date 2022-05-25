Miller moth season arrives in Colorado
If you're chasing miller moths under your light fixtures, you're not alone.
What's happening: Millions of moths are making their annual migration from Colorado's Eastern Plains to the mountains in search of flowers.
- A mix of weather conditions, including a dry spring limiting flower supply that propelled the moths westward, is boosting their numbers along the Front Range.
What they're saying: A "strong migration" is likely this year, Frank Krell, senior curator of entomology at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science, tells Axios Denver.
- Yes, but: To the relief of many in the Denver metro, the swarm is unlikely to be as extreme as it was in 2020, he notes.
Be smart: The best way to keep the critters out of your house and continuing on their westerly way is to flip off your porch light.
- Otherwise, "they can't get away from it," Krell tells us.
Fun facts: Miller moth larvae are known as army cutworms and grow primarily in wheat and other crop fields.
- The insects are also a significant food source for a range of animals, including birds, bats and even bears.
