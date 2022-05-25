Homeowners associations in Denver could face a new batch of regulations in an attempt to limit predatory practices.

Why it matters: There are currently no rules in Denver requiring HOAs to notify owners about property foreclosures, leaving homeowners in peril of potentially losing their homes.

Why now: Reports from March detailed the Green Valley Ranch Master HOA was threatening owners with foreclosure and fines over things like a car parked on a concrete pad and oil stains on a driveway.

What they're saying: One city official referred to the Green Valley Ranch HOA as "predatory."

Meanwhile, Denver City Council president Stacie Gilmore wrote to Gov. Jared Polis and Attorney General Phil Weiser in March requesting a probe into the HOA's practices.

Driving the news: The Denver City Council will this week consider a bill that would make it a requirement for HOAs to give homeowners a 30-day notice before initiating a foreclosure, Gilmore told Axios Denver.

The bill also requires HOAs to provide resources to help homeowners avoid losing their property.

Gilmore said Denver's proposal complements a bill passed by the state Legislature this session allowing more oversight of HOAs.

What's next: The proposal will be presented Wednesday at the safety and housing committee.