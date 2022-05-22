6 hours ago - News
May storm dumps big snow in Colorado
Colorado posted some impressive snow totals from the wet spring storm on Saturday.
Why it matters: Hundreds of thousands of Xcel Energy customers lost power and downed tree limbs littered Denver metro neighborhoods.
- Others braved tough road conditions to make it to the ski slopes.
What to know: Temperatures and snowfall set records in many areas, the National Weather Service reports. Here are some notable totals:
- Floyd Hill: 24 inches
- Rocky Mountain National Park: 23.8 inches
- Cripple Creek: 20 inches
- Woodland Park 18 inches
- Ken Caryl: 17.7 inches
- Genesee: 17 inches
- Aurora: 5 inches
- Boulder: 4.5 inches
- Denver (downtown): 2.6 inches
Our thought bubble: If you didn't like the snow, blame me. I put away the snow shovel last week, jinxing us all.
- I've lived here long enough to know better. Now I'm paying for it with a $1,000 bill to remove broken tree limbs in my yard.
More Denver stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.