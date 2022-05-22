6 hours ago - News

May storm dumps big snow in Colorado

John Frank
Gif of a crowd of people waiting to ski.
Arapahoe Basin ski area on Saturday. Video courtesy of Sarah Cowell

Colorado posted some impressive snow totals from the wet spring storm on Saturday.

Why it matters: Hundreds of thousands of Xcel Energy customers lost power and downed tree limbs littered Denver metro neighborhoods.

  • Others braved tough road conditions to make it to the ski slopes.

What to know: Temperatures and snowfall set records in many areas, the National Weather Service reports. Here are some notable totals:

  • Floyd Hill: 24 inches
  • Rocky Mountain National Park: 23.8 inches
  • Cripple Creek: 20 inches
  • Woodland Park 18 inches
  • Ken Caryl: 17.7 inches
  • Genesee: 17 inches
  • Aurora: 5 inches
  • Boulder: 4.5 inches
  • Denver (downtown): 2.6 inches

Our thought bubble: If you didn't like the snow, blame me. I put away the snow shovel last week, jinxing us all.

  • I've lived here long enough to know better. Now I'm paying for it with a $1,000 bill to remove broken tree limbs in my yard.
Denverpostcard

