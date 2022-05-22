May storm dumps big snow in Colorado

Colorado posted some impressive snow totals from the wet spring storm on Saturday.

Why it matters: Hundreds of thousands of Xcel Energy customers lost power and downed tree limbs littered Denver metro neighborhoods.

Others braved tough road conditions to make it to the ski slopes.

What to know: Temperatures and snowfall set records in many areas, the National Weather Service reports. Here are some notable totals:

Floyd Hill: 24 inches

Rocky Mountain National Park: 23.8 inches

Cripple Creek: 20 inches

Woodland Park 18 inches

Ken Caryl: 17.7 inches

Genesee: 17 inches

Aurora: 5 inches

Boulder: 4.5 inches

Denver (downtown): 2.6 inches

Our thought bubble: If you didn't like the snow, blame me. I put away the snow shovel last week, jinxing us all.