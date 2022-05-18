3 happy hour specials served daily in Denver

Whether it's epic deals, delicious dishes or refreshing drink specials, Happy Hour is meant to be joyful and satisfying.

Here's our pick of the litter to imbibe and chow down — sometimes at a deep discount — in a variety of atmospheres:

Get $2 off wines on tap, $1 raw house oysters, $5 well drinks, and appetizers for $7 and under daily from 3-6pm and 9pm to close.

Address: 620 E. 6th Ave.

Happy hour happens daily from 4-6pm. You can get $6 select beers, $7 select wines by the glass, and discounted appetizers here.

Details: 1889 16th St.

You can get $4 beer, $6 wine by the glass, $6 well liquor, and $8 cocktails from Monday-Saturday 4-7pm and all day on Sundays.

Address: 619 E. 13th Ave.