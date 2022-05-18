4 hours ago - Food and Drink
3 happy hour specials served daily in Denver
Whether it's epic deals, delicious dishes or refreshing drink specials, Happy Hour is meant to be joyful and satisfying.
- Here's our pick of the litter to imbibe and chow down — sometimes at a deep discount — in a variety of atmospheres:
1. Angelo's Taverna
- Get $2 off wines on tap, $1 raw house oysters, $5 well drinks, and appetizers for $7 and under daily from 3-6pm and 9pm to close.
- Address: 620 E. 6th Ave.
2. Tavernetta
- Happy hour happens daily from 4-6pm. You can get $6 select beers, $7 select wines by the glass, and discounted appetizers here.
- Details: 1889 16th St.
3. Hudson Hill
- You can get $4 beer, $6 wine by the glass, $6 well liquor, and $8 cocktails from Monday-Saturday 4-7pm and all day on Sundays.
- Address: 619 E. 13th Ave.
