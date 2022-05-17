Colorado Springs beats Boulder in "Best Place to Live" rankings

Move over, Boulder.

Driving the news: Colorado Springs is the top-ranked Colorado city in the national rankings released Tuesday by U.S. News & World Report, beating out the state capital and two college towns to land at No. 2.

Boulder (4th) dropped from its top spot last year.

(4th) dropped from its top spot last year. Fort Collins (54th) and Denver (55th) landed back in the pack.

The Mile High City saw a significant drop from last year, when it ranked 14th.

Between the lines: These three cities dropped from their previous rankings for one big reason: air quality — a metric introduced this year. Multiple Colorado communities scored poorly due to wildfires.

Of note: Huntsville, Alabama, earned the title of the Best Place to Live. Its affordable housing and high quality of life earned it the top spot.