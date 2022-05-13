Denver designer Andrea Schumacher and her team gave this nearly century-old home a fresh look with splashes of color and patterns that pop.

The basics: The Country Club home has six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and one stunning speakeasy (more on that below).

Style: Elements of traditional Tudor style shine through with the exposed beams, ornate doorways and fireplaces, and diamond-shaped window panes.

Schumacher brought in a more modern design to fit the needs of the young family who lives there.

The blue and white color scheme is timeless, plus pops of red and funky patterns make it more playful.

Gold light fixtures throughout also help give it a contemporary feel.

Non-negotiable: The clients wanted to reuse existing furniture they had, so Schumacher reupholstered some pieces to give them an updated look. She was also able to include some of the pieces as-is.

The best room is the basement speakeasy. It has a gorgeous built-in bar and plush red velvet furniture.

It also has a hand-painted mural, representing Denver in the 1800s.

Here's a look around the stunning Tudor.

Photo: Emily Minton Redfield, courtesy of Andrea Schumacher Interiors

