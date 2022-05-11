Data: County Health Rankings; Map: Thomas Oide and Jared Whalen/Axios

Colorado's healthiest counties are also among its most affluent, according to a new county health rankings analysis by the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.

The big picture: Nationwide, people with lower incomes and people of color disproportionately lack access to affordable care and opportunities that lead to better health.

How it works: The report, using data collected between 2014 and 2021, evaluates counties on health outcomes — length and quality of life — and health factors.

Those include access to health care, tobacco use, diet and exercise, education, employment, income, air and water quality, transit, housing and more.

Zoom in: Douglas County, just south of Denver, ranks No. 1 for longer and better quality of life. As we've previously reported, the area also had the lowest poverty rate in the state in 2020.

On the other end of the spectrum, Costilla County in southern Colorado — an area with the second-highest poverty rate in the state — had the lowest health score.

Of note: Data was not available for Jackson, Kiowa, San Juan, Hinsdale and Mineral counties.

Zoom out: Colorado's health factors track relatively close with the national average, but we do slightly better on factors such as premature deaths; adult smoking and obesity rates; access to exercise opportunities; children in poverty; violent crime; and air pollution.

Colorado performs a little worse than the national average in areas including low birth weights; alcohol-impaired driving deaths; available primary care physicians, dentists and mental health providers; and injury-related deaths.

The bottom line: The report notes that higher wages would go a long way toward improving health care access and result in better health outcomes.