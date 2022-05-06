🌱 Buy plants, seedlings and more this Friday and Saturday at plant sales hosted by Denver Urban Gardens and Denver Botanic Gardens.

🇲🇽 Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at Civic Center Park's two-day festival this Saturday and Sunday, featuring a parade, chihuahua races, live music, food, drinks and a low-rider car show.

👒 Don your Derby best this Saturday and head to one of roughly a dozen parties in Denver screening the big race.

🌹 Bring your mom, or mother figure, to Denver Mother's Day 5K at City Park this Sunday. Roses will be handed out to moms at the finish line.