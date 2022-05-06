Hot Homes: 5 Mile High City listings starting under $600K

Spring is historically seen as the start of the residential sales season — traditionally the hottest time of the year to buy a home.

The big picture: After the pandemic spurred a serious housing market frenzy, there's no sense of normalcy in residential real estate these days.

Driving the news: With interest rates now hovering above 5% on a 30-year mortgage, the number of available local listings is surging.

Homes on the market rocketed over 44% between March and April, according to the latest Denver Metro Association of Realtors report.

The impact: Increased supply and slowing sales have the ability to mute price gains, but so far that hasn't really happened.

"While supply is on the rise, so are prices," said Andrew Abrams, chair of the DMAR Market Trends Committee, in DMAR report.

"The average price of a single-family detached home is $825,073, representing a 3.93% increase from the last month."

Check out the collection of homes we plucked from the local market here:

Why we love it: This home is infused with style — ranging from well-maintained wood floors and modern tile subway backsplash — and bathed in sunlight courtesy of big doors and windows.

Realtor: Justin Hawkins — Homie Colorado

Justin Hawkins — Homie Colorado Neighborhood: Littleton

Littleton Specs: 4 beds, 2.5 baths, 2,322 square feet

4 beds, 2.5 baths, 2,322 square feet Notable features: Fully fenced backyard and covered patio. Finished basement family room pre-wired for surround sound. Large laundry room. Moments to Santa Fe.

3379 W Aksarben Ave. Photo courtesy of Homie

3379 W Aksarben Ave. Photo courtesy of Homie

3379 W Aksarben Ave. Photo courtesy of Homie

Why we love it: Get right up close and personal with the Colorado Rockies and enjoy western-facing mountain views.

Realtor: Carla Bartell — Corcoran Perry & Co.

Carla Bartell — Corcoran Perry & Co. Neighborhood: Ballpark

Ballpark Specs: 2 bed, 3 bath, 2,323 square feet

2 bed, 3 bath, 2,323 square feet Notable features: Renovated vinyl and wood floors, new paint, new lighting and new refrigerator. Open concept floor plan, Two levels, each with its own entrance, laundry on main level. Sizable storage, pantry, exposed brick. Small fitness room.

2245 Blake Street D. Photo courtesy of Corcoran Perry & Co

2245 Blake Street D. Photo courtesy of Corcoran Perry & Co

2245 Blake Street D. Photo courtesy of Corcoran Perry & Co

Why we love it: This home celebrates the original woodwork and built-ins that make genius use of space. Soak it all inside the luminous sunroom.

Realtor: Susie Best + Kelly Reed — milehimodern

Susie Best + Kelly Reed — milehimodern Neighborhood: Highlands

Highlands Specs: 4 beds, 3 baths, 2,473 square feet

4 beds, 3 baths, 2,473 square feet Notable features: Private office and warm wood cabinetry. Generous upper-level bedrooms. Basement apartment with its own address with private entrance.

3025 Grove Street. Photo: Nate Polta/milehimodern

3025 Grove Street. Photo: Nate Polta/milehimodern

3025 Grove Street. Photo: Nate Polta/milehimodern

Why we love it: Three outdoor living spaces, including a rooftop deck with a fire pit and substantial space for gathering. Enjoy dining al fresco beneath the glow of bistro lights.

Realtor: Stephanie Vail — milehimodern

Stephanie Vail — milehimodern Neighborhood: LoHi

LoHi Specs: 3 beds, 3 baths, 1,812 square feet

3 beds, 3 baths, 1,812 square feet Notable features: Contemporary light fixtures and a wall of windows. Towering ceilings, open and airy floor plan.

2155 West 32nd Ave. Photo: Nate Polta/milehimodern

2155 West 32nd Ave. Photo: Nate Polta/milehimodern

2155 West 32nd Ave. Photo: Nate Polta/milehimodern

Why we love it: French-style townhome embraces professional interior design by Michael Mancart.

Realtor: Zac Nelson — Compass

Zac Nelson — Compass Neighborhood: Cherry Creek

Cherry Creek Specs: 3 beds, 4 baths, 4,197 square feet

3 beds, 4 baths, 4,197 square feet Notable features: Gracious French doors lead to the front patio, elegant spiral staircase, 10-foot ceilings and custom light fixtures. Waterfall kitchen island, six-burner gas range, wine cooler, mini drink fridge and built-in bench seating. Loft with ample built-in shelving. Media and recreational rooms, wet bar with fridge, exercise area.

28 South Garfield St. Photo: Bradley Mayhew

28 South Garfield St. Photo: Bradley Mayhew