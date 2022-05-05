Scoop: Denver firefighter suspended for intimidation after stuffed rat prank

Denver firefighter Aaron McNally is facing a 17-day suspension for attempted intimidation after placing a stuffed rat near another firefighter's sleeping area late last year.

Why it matters: McNally alleged the prank was "firehouse humor" — which calls into question the culture inside the city's fire department after repeated incidents in recent years.

The backdrop: The fake rat was found near the sleeping area of an unidentified firefighter who had been named as a witness in a separate disciplinary case.

The targeted firefighter told an assistant city attorney that he feared for his and his family's safety following the rat incident, as well as repercussions for his career.

What happened: Denver's public safety department didn't buy McNally's claim that it was a joke.

McNally was nearly fired for the November incident at Fire Station 5 in Glendale after admitting responsibility for the action, according to a disciplinary letter issued last week and obtained by Axios Denver.

Between the lines: Two days before the stuffed rat was discovered, the unidentified firefighter's name appeared on a list of witnesses for a separate disciplinary case.

During that investigation, McNally lied on behalf of another firefighter, Charles Karl, who worked with him at Fire Station 5. Karl was demoted from captain to firefighter after a separate internal investigation, documents show.

The unnamed firefighter did not testify following the incident, and he felt the stuffed rodent was an attempt to label him a "rat" for testifying against Karl.

Details: The safety department found McNally violated three department rules, including one barring firefighters from intimidating or retaliating against people identified as witnesses in disciplinary cases.

McNally said he was remorseful for the incident.

He avoided dismissal by participating in a wellness program and presenting letters of reference.

If McNally slips up again over the next five years, he could be fired.

What they're saying: "This clearly doesn't represent our department," Denver fire spokesperson Greg Pixley told Axios Denver. He called McNally's suspension "significant."

The big picture: The incident paints a problematic culture inside the city's fire department.