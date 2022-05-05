Scoop: Denver firefighter suspended for intimidation after stuffed rat prank
Denver firefighter Aaron McNally is facing a 17-day suspension for attempted intimidation after placing a stuffed rat near another firefighter's sleeping area late last year.
Why it matters: McNally alleged the prank was "firehouse humor" — which calls into question the culture inside the city's fire department after repeated incidents in recent years.
The backdrop: The fake rat was found near the sleeping area of an unidentified firefighter who had been named as a witness in a separate disciplinary case.
- The targeted firefighter told an assistant city attorney that he feared for his and his family's safety following the rat incident, as well as repercussions for his career.
What happened: Denver's public safety department didn't buy McNally's claim that it was a joke.
- McNally was nearly fired for the November incident at Fire Station 5 in Glendale after admitting responsibility for the action, according to a disciplinary letter issued last week and obtained by Axios Denver.
Between the lines: Two days before the stuffed rat was discovered, the unidentified firefighter's name appeared on a list of witnesses for a separate disciplinary case.
- During that investigation, McNally lied on behalf of another firefighter, Charles Karl, who worked with him at Fire Station 5. Karl was demoted from captain to firefighter after a separate internal investigation, documents show.
- The unnamed firefighter did not testify following the incident, and he felt the stuffed rodent was an attempt to label him a "rat" for testifying against Karl.
Details: The safety department found McNally violated three department rules, including one barring firefighters from intimidating or retaliating against people identified as witnesses in disciplinary cases.
- McNally said he was remorseful for the incident.
- He avoided dismissal by participating in a wellness program and presenting letters of reference.
- If McNally slips up again over the next five years, he could be fired.
What they're saying: "This clearly doesn't represent our department," Denver fire spokesperson Greg Pixley told Axios Denver. He called McNally's suspension "significant."
The big picture: The incident paints a problematic culture inside the city's fire department.
- Last year, the city settled with a woman firefighter who was secretly recorded by a male colleague.
- The previous fire chief resigned in 2020 after a firefighter's ball featuring raunchy comedy.
