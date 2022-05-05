May 5, 2022 - News
5 ways to celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Denver
Denver's annual Cinco de Mayo Festival in Civic Center Park returns this weekend after a two-year pandemic pause.
For anyone looking to kick off the celebration a little sooner, here are a few festivities happening Thursday:
- Bellota is featuring all-day food and drink specials and a live DJ. $1 from each Milagro tequila drink will be donated to Mi Casa Resource Center, a local nonprofit serving under-resourced residents.
- Union Station's Terminal Bar is hosting a fiesta featuring mariachis, tacos and Patrón bikes that blend frozen margaritas using pedal power.
- Head to Mister Oso for a Taco Bell pop-up dubbed "Taco Bear," serving Gordo Crunches, Mexican Pizza, Crunch 'Raps and more. The restaurant is also holding a Gordo Crunch eating contest.
- Join the Cinco de Mayo pub crawl that kicks off at Pour House on Market and includes access to exclusive drink specials at some of Denver's best bars.
- Taste the latest at Joyride Brewing, which is releasing three Mexican-inspired beers today: The Dos Elefantes Mexican Lager, Elefante Ámbar Mexican Amber Lager and General Zara-Gose Margarita Sour.
