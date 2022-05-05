May 5, 2022 - News

5 ways to celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Denver

Alayna Alvarez
Two Mexican dancers twirl their colorful dresses in Civic Center Park
The Colorado Mestizo Dancers join in the Cinco de Mayo festival in downtown Denver. Photo: Kathryn Scott Osler/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Denver's annual Cinco de Mayo Festival in Civic Center Park returns this weekend after a two-year pandemic pause.

For anyone looking to kick off the celebration a little sooner, here are a few festivities happening Thursday:

  • Bellota is featuring all-day food and drink specials and a live DJ. $1 from each Milagro tequila drink will be donated to Mi Casa Resource Center, a local nonprofit serving under-resourced residents.
  • Union Station's Terminal Bar is hosting a fiesta featuring mariachis, tacos and Patrón bikes that blend frozen margaritas using pedal power.
  • Head to Mister Oso for a Taco Bell pop-up dubbed "Taco Bear," serving Gordo Crunches, Mexican Pizza, Crunch 'Raps and more. The restaurant is also holding a Gordo Crunch eating contest.
  • Join the Cinco de Mayo pub crawl that kicks off at Pour House on Market and includes access to exclusive drink specials at some of Denver's best bars.
  • Taste the latest at Joyride Brewing, which is releasing three Mexican-inspired beers today: The Dos Elefantes Mexican Lager, Elefante Ámbar Mexican Amber Lager and General Zara-Gose Margarita Sour.
