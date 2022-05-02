Colorado's Servicios de la Raza expands to Pueblo

One of Colorado's largest and longest-running Latino social services nonprofits is growing its footprint to reach some of the state's most underserved areas.

What's happening: Servicios de la Raza held a grand opening on Saturday for its new location in Pueblo.

The office will focus on offering post-incarceration and behavioral health services, but plans are already underway to open a food pantry and establish housing, workforce development and victim services programming, executive director Rudy Gonzales tells Axios Denver.

Why it matters: Pueblo County is a high-need area, with 41.6% of the population identifying as Hispanic and 17.6% of residents living in poverty, according to the latest Census figures.

What they're saying: "We intentionally chose Pueblo because it's characterized as a behavioral health care desert … and there's a need for more bilingual licensed therapy services," Gonzales says.

As is, Colorado's mental health centers are struggling to find professionals who speak English, so having Spanish-speaking Latino therapists is "unicorn rare," he adds.

The big picture: Latino communities in Colorado and nationwide face major barriers when it comes to accessing care and receiving quality treatment, despite significant increases in mental health and substance abuse issues.

The gaps in treatment services put Latino residents at higher risk for more severe and persistent health problems.

Zoom in: The Pueblo project is funded in part with $500,000 from Regional Accountable Entities, state organizations that help administer Medicaid services.

The funding will support two behavioral health case managers and two behavioral health therapists, all of whom are Pueblo natives, Gonzales says.

The therapists will also offer telehealth services to expand their reach — which Gonzales says will benefit the thousands of residents who are forced to regularly travel to Denver for treatment.

What's next: Servicios de la Raza is eyeing other locations for new offices along the Western Slope.