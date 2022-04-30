1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Perdida offers coastal Mexican cantina vibe in Wash Park

Alayna Alvarez
Photo courtesy of Werk Creative via Perdida
Photo courtesy of Werk Creative via Perdida

This story originally appeared in the Axios Denver newsletter March 17, 2021.

The team behind Homegrown Tap & Dough and Park Burger brought the taste of Baja to Denver.

What's new: Perdida, a breezy bar and upscale Mexican restaurant, opened on Washington Park's historic Gaylord Street to rave reviews.

  • The sunlit cantina specializes in wood-fired coastal cuisine inspired by chef and co-owner Philippe Failyau's travels along Mexico's west coast.

On tap: Various small plates, including fresh tuna aguachile ($18) and yucca fries ($12). Plus, plenty of tacos and fresh seafood, including seared scallops ($34) and striped bass ($28).

  • A house margarita will cost you $10, and most draft beer hits $6.

Don't miss: "I love the carnitas tacos and anything coming off our grill, whether it's the carne asada or the grilled bass zarandeado," Failyau tells Axios.

What to watch: Later this year, the founders of Perdida also plan to open a tequila-focused taco bar, along with a third location for Homegrown Tap & Dough.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Denver stories

No stories could be found

Denverpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more