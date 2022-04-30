Perdida offers coastal Mexican cantina vibe in Wash Park

This story originally appeared in the Axios Denver newsletter March 17, 2021.

The team behind Homegrown Tap & Dough and Park Burger brought the taste of Baja to Denver.

What's new: Perdida, a breezy bar and upscale Mexican restaurant, opened on Washington Park's historic Gaylord Street to rave reviews.

The sunlit cantina specializes in wood-fired coastal cuisine inspired by chef and co-owner Philippe Failyau's travels along Mexico's west coast.

On tap: Various small plates, including fresh tuna aguachile ($18) and yucca fries ($12). Plus, plenty of tacos and fresh seafood, including seared scallops ($34) and striped bass ($28).

A house margarita will cost you $10, and most draft beer hits $6.

Don't miss: "I love the carnitas tacos and anything coming off our grill, whether it's the carne asada or the grilled bass zarandeado," Failyau tells Axios.

What to watch: Later this year, the founders of Perdida also plan to open a tequila-focused taco bar, along with a third location for Homegrown Tap & Dough.