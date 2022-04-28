Five years after a damning audit, questions remain about the effectiveness of the incentives that Colorado offers to TV and movie producers.

Driving the news: Colorado lawmakers are considering a measure Thursday to create a new task force that would study how to make the state's existing incentive program more effective.

State Rep. Leslie Herod (D-Denver) tells Axios Denver that the goal is to modernize the program and figure out ways to better compete with other states that offer more lucrative deals.

Flashback: In 2017, a legislative audit found the state's Office of Film, Television and Media paid at least $129,000 in incentives to nine projects that didn't qualify and issued another $1.8 million without proper documentation.

The office defended its work, saying the incentives flowed mostly to rural communities.

Yes, but: The reevaluation of incentives is not limiting the money flowing to film incentives.

The new measure would set aside $2 million for incentives and allow the economic development office director to exceed the current incentive limit at his discretion.

In last year's budget, Colorado earmarked $6 million for performance-based filming incentives — an unprecedented amount — as part of its pandemic relief package after providing no money in the 2020-21 fiscal year.

The big picture: The additional millions in funding drew more interest from production companies, but the state's incentives remain far less competitive than others, particularly in neighboring New Mexico.

The critics consider the escalating incentives across the country an arms race that subsidizes huge, profitable corporations, but the state's film office claims an average 35-to-1 return on investment.

How it works: Colorado allows companies that film in the state to receive up to a 20% tax rebate if they spend a certain amount on qualified expenses, such as wages and set construction.