Where to find the best beer at Coors Field this season

True to its name, Coors Field is a great place for beer enthusiasts.

State of beer: The home of the Rockies boasts three dozen different beers.

Yes, most of the taps (and coolers) are filled with Coors and its beer brethren.

But if you know where to look, you can find plenty of craft-minded options.

What to know: Start your Rockies beer journey at Sandlot, the first craft brewery at a baseball stadium, or find them inside the stadium. Belly Slide Wit — the original Blue Moon — is a must-try along with German lagers, the brewers' specialty.

The best beer at the stadium is only available in April. WeldWerks' Juicy Bits is pouring at the Silver Bullet Bar on the right field upper deck.

John's picks: No game at Coors Field is complete without a Coors Banquet from a vendor in the aisle.

Pro tip: Arrive early at the upper deck for the pre-game $3 beers.

Other great beers at the stadium: The best place to find local beer is the Silver Bullet Bar and Beers of the World booths. Look for:

Odell's 90 Shilling and Sippin' Pretty (sections 137,150 and 330)

New Beligum's Juicy Haze (Silver Bullet Bar)

Bootstrap and Tommyknocker are pouring, too.

Mark your calendar: Brew Fest is Aug. 20 at Coors Field.