Where to find the best beer at Coors Field this season
True to its name, Coors Field is a great place for beer enthusiasts.
State of beer: The home of the Rockies boasts three dozen different beers.
- Yes, most of the taps (and coolers) are filled with Coors and its beer brethren.
- But if you know where to look, you can find plenty of craft-minded options.
What to know: Start your Rockies beer journey at Sandlot, the first craft brewery at a baseball stadium, or find them inside the stadium. Belly Slide Wit — the original Blue Moon — is a must-try along with German lagers, the brewers' specialty.
- The best beer at the stadium is only available in April. WeldWerks' Juicy Bits is pouring at the Silver Bullet Bar on the right field upper deck.
John's picks: No game at Coors Field is complete without a Coors Banquet from a vendor in the aisle.
- Pro tip: Arrive early at the upper deck for the pre-game $3 beers.
Other great beers at the stadium: The best place to find local beer is the Silver Bullet Bar and Beers of the World booths. Look for:
- Odell's 90 Shilling and Sippin' Pretty (sections 137,150 and 330)
- New Beligum's Juicy Haze (Silver Bullet Bar)
- Bootstrap and Tommyknocker are pouring, too.
Mark your calendar: Brew Fest is Aug. 20 at Coors Field.
