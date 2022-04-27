15 mins ago - Food and Drink

Where to find the best beer at Coors Field this season

John Frank
Melissa Arp pours herself a Pilsner in the Sandlot Brewery's tasting room at Coors Field in 2017.
Melissa Arp pours herself a Pilsner in the Sandlot Brewery's tasting room at Coors Field in 2017. Photo: John Leyba/The Denver Post via Getty Images

True to its name, Coors Field is a great place for beer enthusiasts.

State of beer: The home of the Rockies boasts three dozen different beers.

  • Yes, most of the taps (and coolers) are filled with Coors and its beer brethren.
  • But if you know where to look, you can find plenty of craft-minded options.

What to know: Start your Rockies beer journey at Sandlot, the first craft brewery at a baseball stadium, or find them inside the stadium. Belly Slide Wit — the original Blue Moon — is a must-try along with German lagers, the brewers' specialty.

  • The best beer at the stadium is only available in April. WeldWerks' Juicy Bits is pouring at the Silver Bullet Bar on the right field upper deck.

John's picks: No game at Coors Field is complete without a Coors Banquet from a vendor in the aisle.

  • Pro tip: Arrive early at the upper deck for the pre-game $3 beers.

Other great beers at the stadium: The best place to find local beer is the Silver Bullet Bar and Beers of the World booths. Look for:

  • Odell's 90 Shilling and Sippin' Pretty (sections 137,150 and 330)
  • New Beligum's Juicy Haze (Silver Bullet Bar)
  • Bootstrap and Tommyknocker are pouring, too.

Mark your calendar: Brew Fest is Aug. 20 at Coors Field.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Denver stories

No stories could be found

Denverpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more