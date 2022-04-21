Denver-area media push back in pursuit of transparency
Two Denver-area news outlets are firing back at public officials for their lack of transparency.
Why it matters: Reporters depend on open government laws to keep their communities informed and hold elected leaders to account.
- "In both cases, you have what I believe are wrongful denials of public records," Jeffrey Roberts, executive director of the Colorado Freedom of Information Coalition, tells Axios Denver.
Driving the news: 9News and anchor Kyle Clark filed a lawsuit this month against the Douglas County School District for refusing to release a public records request.
- The original inquiry sought the names of the teachers who staged a sick-out protest in advance of the school board firing then-superintendent Corey Wise.
- Douglas County officials insist the request is not a public record because it was withdrawn by the requester post-submission.
Meanwhile, the Aurora Sentinel is threatening to sue the city of Aurora for allegedly violating state open meeting laws when council members made a closed-door decision involving a proposed censure of a councilperson.
- In a letter to the city last week, attorneys for the Sentinel and the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press demanded that recordings from the closed-door meeting be released or legal action would be taken.
- The city attorney's office contends there was no misconduct and council members acted within the law.
What they're saying: In 9News' case, a withdrawn public information request remains fair game. "It was submitted to the school district — and once that happens, it's a public record," Roberts says.
- When it comes to Aurora, "decisions aren't supposed to be made in executive session … so it makes perfect sense that a newspaper would pursue that motion," he adds.
What to watch: Aurora City Council members are now weighing a proposal that would change the city's rules around its censure process, the Sentinel reports.
- Those in favor say the move would allow the public to offer input on whether a censure question is warranted, while opponents say the changes could create a partisan issue.
More Denver stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.