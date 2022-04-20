Denver's top grocery stores by market share in 2021
Kroger's King Soopers reigns once again as the top grocer for Denver shoppers, according to a recent report from Chain Store Guide, a sales-tracking firm.
The big picture: The Denver-based subsidiary has taken the top spot for at least four consecutive years.
Between the lines: Grocery sales spiked at the height of the pandemic, as families ate at home.
- Interest in contactless shopping such as online ordering and curbside pick-up — both of which are offered by the larger chains — soared.
Of note: The data was gathered before King Soopers grocery store workers went on strike at the start of this year.
- The 2021 revenue includes the following counties: Adams, Arapahoe, Broomfield, Clear Creek, Denver, Douglas, Elbert, Gilpin, Jefferson and Park.
