Data: Chain Store Guides, LLC; Table: Thomas Oide/Axios

Kroger's King Soopers reigns once again as the top grocer for Denver shoppers, according to a recent report from Chain Store Guide, a sales-tracking firm.

The big picture: The Denver-based subsidiary has taken the top spot for at least four consecutive years.

Between the lines: Grocery sales spiked at the height of the pandemic, as families ate at home.

Interest in contactless shopping such as online ordering and curbside pick-up — both of which are offered by the larger chains — soared.

Of note: The data was gathered before King Soopers grocery store workers went on strike at the start of this year.