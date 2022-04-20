7 biggest events in Denver in 2022

Denver certainly doesn't have a festival shortage.

State of play: We combed through this year's list of events and narrowed it down to these seven can't-miss celebrations.

Cinco de Mayo festival. Photo: Andy Cross/The Denver Post via Getty Images

What: This two-day, family friendly festival is a celebration of Latino music, dance, food and culture.

Details: It takes place at Civic Center Park from May 7-8, the weekend following Cinco De Mayo (May 5).

C0st: Free to attend.

What: Celebrate Juneteenth in the Mile High City with live performances, art, vendors and interactive exhibits at historical African American landmarks.

Details: This commemorative street festival will return to the Five Points neighborhood from June 17-19.

C0st: This event is free the public.

What: BBQ and music fans rejoice. This event features 30,000 pounds of smoked meat and plenty of live entertainment.

Details: Empower Field at Mile High will play host from June 17-19.

C0st: Entrance into the festival is free. Barbecue and drinks will be available for purchase, but you can buy a VIP pass to skip the lines and enjoy a buffet-style experience.

What: The two-day affair includes a 5K race, more than 250 exhibitors, 30 food and beverage vendors, live performances and a parade.

Details: Denver Pride will run from June 25-26. Civic Center Park is the location of the festival, but click here to see times and places for all events that make up the event weekend.

C0st: Admission is free.

What: This three-day event was made for lovers of comics, sci-fi, anime and gaming. The attractions include celebrity photo-ops, autograph sessions, gaming booths and more.

Details: The Colorado Convention Center will serve as the hub, and it'll take place from July 1-3.

C0st: Ticket packages are available for purchase here.

Underground Music Showcase. Photo: Kent Nishimura/The Denver Post via Getty Images

What: As the name suggests, this three-day festival brings local up-and-coming musicians to stage.

Details: Venues will be announced soon, but the event will take place from July 29-31.

C0st: Early bird tickets are on sale here.

What: Expect multiple outdoor performances, over 50 food vendors, arts and crafts, and family friendly activities.

Details: Taste of Colorado occurs on Labor Day weekend, Sept. 3-5, at the Skyline Park Blocks 1, 2, 3 (between 15th and 18th streets off Arapahoe Street); Glenarm Patio at 16th and Glenarm Street by Denver Pavilions; and The Outer Space at 16th Street and Welton.

C0st: Admission is free.