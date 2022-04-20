58 mins ago - Things to Do

7 biggest events in Denver in 2022

Maxwell Millington
Nikki Robles and Princess Stephanie (far right) in the crowd during the Gay Pride Parade on Colfax Avenue Downtown Denver.
2015 Denver Pride. Photo By Joe Amon/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Denver certainly doesn't have a festival shortage.

State of play: We combed through this year's list of events and narrowed it down to these seven can't-miss celebrations.

1) Cinco De Mayo Festival
Diane Kawamura, center, dances to mariachi music with her two nieces at the 30th annual Cinco de Mayo "Celebrate Culture Festival" May 6, 2017 in Denver, Colorado.
Cinco de Mayo festival. Photo: Andy Cross/The Denver Post via Getty Images

What: This two-day, family friendly festival is a celebration of Latino music, dance, food and culture.

Details: It takes place at Civic Center Park from May 7-8, the weekend following Cinco De Mayo (May 5).

C0st: Free to attend.

2) Juneteenth Music Festival

What: Celebrate Juneteenth in the Mile High City with live performances, art, vendors and interactive exhibits at historical African American landmarks.

Details: This commemorative street festival will return to the Five Points neighborhood from June 17-19.

C0st: This event is free the public.

3) Denver BBQ Fest

What: BBQ and music fans rejoice. This event features 30,000 pounds of smoked meat and plenty of live entertainment.

Details: Empower Field at Mile High will play host from June 17-19.

C0st: Entrance into the festival is free. Barbecue and drinks will be available for purchase, but you can buy a VIP pass to skip the lines and enjoy a buffet-style experience.

4) Denver Pride

What: The two-day affair includes a 5K race, more than 250 exhibitors, 30 food and beverage vendors, live performances and a parade.

Details: Denver Pride will run from June 25-26. Civic Center Park is the location of the festival, but click here to see times and places for all events that make up the event weekend.

C0st: Admission is free.

5) Fan Expo

What: This three-day event was made for lovers of comics, sci-fi, anime and gaming. The attractions include celebrity photo-ops, autograph sessions, gaming booths and more.

Details: The Colorado Convention Center will serve as the hub, and it'll take place from July 1-3.

C0st: Ticket packages are available for purchase here.

6) The Underground Music Showcase
Deven Ivy, 16 of Austin Texas' Residual Kid performs at the Underground Music Showcase main stage on Sunday, July 27, 2014 in Denver, Colorado.
Underground Music Showcase. Photo: Kent Nishimura/The Denver Post via Getty Images

What: As the name suggests, this three-day festival brings local up-and-coming musicians to stage.

Details: Venues will be announced soon, but the event will take place from July 29-31.

C0st: Early bird tickets are on sale here.

7) Taste of Colorado

What: Expect multiple outdoor performances, over 50 food vendors, arts and crafts, and family friendly activities.

Details: Taste of Colorado occurs on Labor Day weekend, Sept. 3-5, at the Skyline Park Blocks 1, 2, 3 (between 15th and 18th streets off Arapahoe Street); Glenarm Patio at 16th and Glenarm Street by Denver Pavilions; and The Outer Space at 16th Street and Welton.

C0st: Admission is free.

