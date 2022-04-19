Colorado's pandemic-era pet adoption boom appears to be waning.

Why it matters: Nearly 1 in 5 households adopted a dog or cat during the first year of the COVID-19 crisis, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

But as normal life resumes, furry friends are showing up at shelters in droves and increasingly having trouble finding new homes, putting them at risk of euthanasia.

Driving the news: The Dumb Friends League on Monday reported "critical" capacity levels and "significant" increases in the number of dogs at its three shelters across Colorado.

Dog surrenders are up 15% compared to pre-pandemic levels, while stray dog intakes have soared 41%. The shelters took in more than 1,100 animals in March alone.

To make more space, the Dumb Friends League is now offering dog adoptions at a discounted price through April at certain locations.

What's happening: From a return to in-person work to rising costs of living, industry experts say a number of factors are at play that have left many pet owners strapped to care for their animals.

Moreover, the surge in COVID-era adoptions has strained resources among veterinarians, trainers and day care centers, and the limited services may have resulted in a generation of pets who lack training or acting out — raising their odds of being returned.

Difficulties securing veterinarian appointments also meant many spay and neuter efforts were put on pause, leading to more puppies and strays.

The big picture: Pet adoptions have slowed nationwide, with 100,000 more dogs and cats in shelters as of late January compared to last year, according to the Best Friends Animal Society.

