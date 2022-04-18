The most stolen cars in metro Denver so far in 2022
Car theft is skyrocketing to new heights.
Why it matters: The problem has grown so severe that the Denver metro ranked worst in the country for stolen vehicles in 2021, with an average of 75 cars nabbed daily, according to a recent report from the Metropolitan Auto Theft Task Force.
Driving the news: Now, officials report the rate for the first three months of 2022 is on pace to surpass last year's alarming record.
- Denver metro residents have reported at least 2,998 cars stolen between January and the end of March.
State of play: Metro Denver recorded 27,409 stolen vehicles in 2021, marking a 39% increase compared with 2020's "unprecedented" jump of 107%, the report found.
- The largest spikes occurred in smaller jurisdictions like Cherry Hills Village, Lakeside and Lone Tree.
- Of note: Nearly 75% of automobiles swiped in metro Denver last year were recovered by law enforcement within 30 days.
So far, the top stolen vehicles in 2022 are:
- Chevrolet Silverado (454)
- Kia Sportage (361)
- Kia Optima (354)
- Hyundai Sonata (352)
- Hyundai Elantra (312)
- Hyundai Tucson (296)
- Ford F-250 (279)
- Honda Civic (204)
- GMC Sierra (200)
- Honda Accord (186)
Be smart: Officials urge car owners to lock their vehicles, roll up their windows, invest in anti-theft devices and report suspicious behavior.
