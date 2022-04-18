The most stolen cars in metro Denver so far in 2022

2 hours ago - News

A Chevrolet SIlverado pickup truck parked at a shopping mall. Photo: Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

Car theft is skyrocketing to new heights.

Why it matters: The problem has grown so severe that the Denver metro ranked worst in the country for stolen vehicles in 2021, with an average of 75 cars nabbed daily, according to a recent report from the Metropolitan Auto Theft Task Force.

Driving the news: Now, officials report the rate for the first three months of 2022 is on pace to surpass last year's alarming record.

  • Denver metro residents have reported at least 2,998 cars stolen between January and the end of March.

State of play: Metro Denver recorded 27,409 stolen vehicles in 2021, marking a 39% increase compared with 2020's "unprecedented" jump of 107%, the report found.

  • The largest spikes occurred in smaller jurisdictions like Cherry Hills Village, Lakeside and Lone Tree.
  • Of note: Nearly 75% of automobiles swiped in metro Denver last year were recovered by law enforcement within 30 days.

So far, the top stolen vehicles in 2022 are:

  • Chevrolet Silverado (454)
  • Kia Sportage (361)
  • Kia Optima (354)
  • Hyundai Sonata (352)
  • Hyundai Elantra (312)
  • Hyundai Tucson (296)
  • Ford F-250 (279)
  • Honda Civic (204)
  • GMC Sierra (200)
  • Honda Accord (186)

Be smart: Officials urge car owners to lock their vehicles, roll up their windows, invest in anti-theft devices and report suspicious behavior.

