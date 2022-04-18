The most stolen cars in metro Denver so far in 2022

Car theft is skyrocketing to new heights.

Why it matters: The problem has grown so severe that the Denver metro ranked worst in the country for stolen vehicles in 2021, with an average of 75 cars nabbed daily, according to a recent report from the Metropolitan Auto Theft Task Force.

Driving the news: Now, officials report the rate for the first three months of 2022 is on pace to surpass last year's alarming record.

Denver metro residents have reported at least 2,998 cars stolen between January and the end of March.

State of play: Metro Denver recorded 27,409 stolen vehicles in 2021, marking a 39% increase compared with 2020's "unprecedented" jump of 107%, the report found.

The largest spikes occurred in smaller jurisdictions like Cherry Hills Village, Lakeside and Lone Tree.

Of note: Nearly 75% of automobiles swiped in metro Denver last year were recovered by law enforcement within 30 days.

So far, the top stolen vehicles in 2022 are:

Chevrolet Silverado (454)

Kia Sportage (361)

Kia Optima (354)

Hyundai Sonata (352)

Hyundai Elantra (312)

Hyundai Tucson (296)

Ford F-250 (279)

Honda Civic (204)

GMC Sierra (200)

Honda Accord (186)

Be smart: Officials urge car owners to lock their vehicles, roll up their windows, invest in anti-theft devices and report suspicious behavior.