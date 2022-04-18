2 hours ago - News

How much Colorado taxpayers will get in refunds on 2022 tax filings

John Frank
Data: Colorado Legislative Council Staff; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

It's Tax Day — which hopefully isn't a surprise. (If so, here's how to file an extension.)

What to know: Colorado taxpayers will receive refunds from the Taxpayer's Bill of Rights this year.

  • The constitutional amendment requires the state to return any tax revenue over the percentage growth in population plus inflation cap.

By the numbers: The state is refunding $525.5 million this year and $186 million in a sales tax rebate when you file your 2021 taxes.

  • Refunds range from $37 to $117 per person, depending on income level.
  • The totals would be greater, but Gov. Jared Polis signed a bill last year to allow the state to keep $225 million more than previous law.

What to watch: Next year when you file taxes, the TABOR refund is expected to be nine-times larger as the state gives back a projected $2 billion.

