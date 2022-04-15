How to fake it: Denver Nuggets open NBA playoffs

The Denver Nuggets open the NBA playoffs Saturday with a best-of-seven series against the Golden State Warriors.

Just tuning in? Here's how you can fake it.

State of play: The Nuggets are headed to their fourth-straight postseason, but they are the underdog, a sixth seed playing No. 3 Golden State.

Most experts are picking against our team, and FiveThirtyEight's fancy math machine gives the Nuggets a 0.2% chance to win the NBA championship.

Golden State sharpshooter Steph Curry is battling an injury, but hopes to return for the first game of the series.

Meanwhile, Denver's not at full strength, either. Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. are still sidelined and Facundo Campazzo was suspended one game after a shoving incident in the regular-season finale.

What to chant: MVP! MVP! Center Nikola Jokic is campaigning for back-to-back Most Valuable Player trophies after finishing in the league's top 10 for points, assists and rebounds per game.

His leading rival is the Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid.

Conversation starter: The question to ask is how far Jokic can carry the team essentially on his own.

Sound smart: Jokic is facing his toughest defensive challenge yet in the Warriors' Draymond Green.

How to change the conversation: If the game is going south for the Nuggets, shift the discussion to dunk on San Francisco, the Warriors' hometown.