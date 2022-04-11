1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Cookbook author Allyson Reedy shares her kitchen confessions

John Frank
A gooey chocolate desert. Photo courtesy of Greg McBoat
A gooey chocolate dessert. Photo courtesy of Greg McBoat

Food writer Allyson Reedy loves dessert.

What's new: Her new cookbook, "50 Things to Bake Before You Die," compiles some of the best recipes from top-notch bakers and chefs across the country.

  • The former Denver Post food writer likes to tell hilarious and candid tales about culinary happenings, and says she had quite a journey with the new book as she tested each of the recipes.

Behind the scenes: Reedy shared a few kitchen confessions — and successes — to make us all feel better:

  • "I've never successfully gotten a bundt cake out of the pan," she admits. (To get a photo for her book, she bought one at Walmart and scrapped off the topping.)
  • "I'm not team fruit at all. Before this book, I pretty much hated every dessert with fruit." (Now she loves lemon bars.)
  • "You have to have a lunch dessert. Everyone should be eating more desert. We'd all be happier."
  • "So many I expected to ruin, and they actually turned out. Macaroons … they just seem so magical that someone like me can't make this. But on my first try they worked out."

Mark your calendar: Hear Reedy talk about her book and eat delectable treats at 6pm on April 19 at the Tattered Cover in Westminster.

