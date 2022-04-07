Data: Pew Research Center; Note: Includes part-time and contract workers; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Colorado is a bright spot when it comes to informing the public about what's happening at the state Capitol.

Driving the news: A new study by Pew Research Center counted 30 journalists covering the statehouse, a slight uptick from 2014.

New for-profit and nonprofit outlets are driving the gains in Colorado and nationwide, replacing dwindling newspaper staff.

The report highlighted Axios, the Colorado Sun and States Newsroom, whose local affiliate is Colorado Newsline.

Why it matters: The accountability focus of statehouse coverage is core to journalism's public service mission — and one we take seriously here at Axios Denver, John writes.

The Colorado governor and legislature make billion-dollar decisions and set the tone on major policies from the economy to the environment.

Yes, but: The increasing demands on reporters mean they're stretched thinner than ever.

The number of full-time reporters in Colorado is closer to half the total, but still more robust than most states.

The bottom line: "As Coloradans, we're spoiled when it comes to statehouse reporting," says Corey Hutchins, the interim director of the Journalism Institute at Colorado College.