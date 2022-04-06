Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The primary field is essentially set for the contests that will decide who represents Colorado's new 8th Congressional District.

Why it matters: The race is the most-watched in Colorado this election and holds national significance because of the north metro Denver district's near-even partisan split.

It's a possible Republican pickup, part of the party's efforts to retake the U.S. House.

Driving the news: State Rep. Yadira Caraveo, who drew the backing of the party establishment, qualified for the Democratic primary after a vote by delegates Tuesday evening during a virtual assembly — and through the petition process.

Her more progressive rival Chaz Tedesco, an Adams County commissioner, did not appear to reach the 30% threshold needed, according to preliminary results. The party said the vote was too close to call.

The other side: Lori Saine, a former state lawmaker and current Weld County commissioner, landed at the top of the ballot as the only prominent candidate at the Republican assembly Saturday.

Three other high-profile candidates — state Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer, Thornton Mayor Jan Kulmann and former Army Green Beret Tyler Allcorn — qualified for the ballot by collecting voter signatures on petitions.

What to watch: The GOP race pits the party establishment against its more ardent factions.