The firing of Aurora police chief Vanessa Wilson is a setback for police reform advocates who see Aurora as a test case for broader change statewide.

Driving the news: Aurora City Manager Jim Twombly recently ousted Wilson without cause after 20 months in the job, the Aurora Sentinel reports.

He offered no specifics for her termination, but the decision followed rising pressure from conservatives who hold a majority on Aurora city council. The police department had also resisted changes in its policing methods.

Flashback: Aurora agreed to a first-of-its-kind consent decree last September with the attorney general's office to end its practice of racially biased policing and excessive force.

What they're saying: "The city's action shows that restoring public trust and holding police officers accountable still is not a priority for our community," said state Sen. Rhonda Fields (D-Aurora).

"This termination was deeply flawed, and I hope the city reconsiders this shameful and disruptive decision."

What to watch: Attorney General Phil Weiser told Axios Denver in a statement that "regardless of who the police chief is, the city has an obligation to implement the requirements of the consent decree. We look forward to continuing that important work."