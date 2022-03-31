Colorado short on the COVID doses it may need with fourth booster

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

About 1 million Colorado adults are eligible for a fourth shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, but we don't have enough doses for them all for now.

Driving the news: The FDA authorized the additional dose for those ages 50 and older and immunocompromised people.

The CDC also allowed a second Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccine for those who initially received a Johnson & Johnson shot.

Why it matters: The choose-your-own-adventure vibe of the pandemic response is spreading to booster shots, Axios' Caitlin Owens writes.

Many experts say the FDA's move makes sense as a precautionary measure, but the policy could create more confusion around the long-term vaccination strategy.

Zoom in: Colorado public health officials said they have an estimated 470,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines on hand.

723,000 people ages 50 and older are four months out from their first booster and now eligible for a fourth shot. In the coming months, the number rises to more than 1 million.

The Polis administration urged Congress to spend more to secure and distribute additional vaccines.

By the numbers: Despite a precipitous decline, Colorado is now seeing an increase in coronavirus cases, with 21% identified as the new Omicron BA.2 variant, state epidemiologist Rachel Herlihy told reporters this week.

About 51% of those who are eligible in Colorado have received a booster.

Just under a million residents are unvaccinated.

