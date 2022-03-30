Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: Budget package narrative; Chart: John Frank/Axios

The $36.4 billion state budget package introduced this week at the General Assembly represents "a return to a sense of normal," said chief budget writer Rep. Julie McCluskie.

The big picture: The spending for the fiscal year starting July 1 represents a roughly 4% increase from the current budget year, adding more money for education, a new state agency, hundreds of new employees and federal stimulus dollars.

Zoom in: The Democratic majority is making dozens of major policy decisions, directing money to their pet projects and shared priorities with Gov. Jared Polis.

By the numbers: Here are six figures to know about this year's spending package:

$43.5 million: The total set aside to address air quality after the state allowed federal regulators to downgrade its standing.

Much of the money will go toward hiring about 66 new regulators and establishing monitoring programs to cut emissions.

$4.7 million: The cost to increase security protection for the governor, state patrol and other officers at the state Capitol complex.

Secretary of State Jena Griswold will get another $32,000 to hire private security to address threats related to her role overseeing elections.

$800,000: The amount earmarked for the state's Commission on Judicial Discipline to conduct an investigation into misconduct after the Supreme Court wouldn't give it the needed money.

107%: The estimated number of new agents, analysts and other employees that the Colorado Bureau of Investigation will add in the next three years, a 31% increase in its staffing.

4.3%: The amount undergraduate tuition will increase for incoming students at the University of Colorado, Boulder.

Other state colleges expect resident tuition to increase no more than 2%, but graduate and non-resident students could see larger hikes.

3%: The across-the-board salary hike state employees can expect next fiscal year.