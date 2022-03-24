Collaboration Fest marks start of Colorado's beer festival season

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Colorado's beer festivals are poised to return to full strength this year.

What to know: Collaboration Fest kicks off the beer festival season April 2 at the Fillmore Auditorium in Denver.

Back after a two-year, pandemic hiatus — like others on this year's calendar — the event features more than 135 breweries from across the state collaborating on 95 different beers.

Of note: The camaraderie that marks Collab Fest holds new symbolic value for an industry that struggled to survive the pandemic.

Mark your calendars: Other festivals set to return this year include the exclusive WeldWerks Invitational in June and the Great American Beer Festival in October.

John's thought bubble: The innovative, one-off brews that define Collab Fest make it something special.

A bonus: I'll be signing copies of my book, "Beer Lover's Colorado" and our copy editor Jonathan Shikes will sign his new book "Denver Beer: A History," along with other local beer authors.

This story first appeared in the Axios Denver newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard. Subscribe here.