58 mins ago - Food and Drink

Collaboration Fest marks start of Colorado's beer festival season

John Frank
A view of Collaboration Fest in 2019. Photo courtesy of The Brewtography Project
A view of Collaboration Fest in 2019. Photo courtesy of The Brewtography Project

Colorado's beer festivals are poised to return to full strength this year.

What to know: Collaboration Fest kicks off the beer festival season April 2 at the Fillmore Auditorium in Denver.

  • Back after a two-year, pandemic hiatus — like others on this year's calendar — the event features more than 135 breweries from across the state collaborating on 95 different beers.

Of note: The camaraderie that marks Collab Fest holds new symbolic value for an industry that struggled to survive the pandemic.

Mark your calendars: Other festivals set to return this year include the exclusive WeldWerks Invitational in June and the Great American Beer Festival in October.

John's thought bubble: The innovative, one-off brews that define Collab Fest make it something special.

