Benny's Restaurant & Cantina in Denver may make a comeback

Benny's Restaurant & Cantina, a Capitol Hill staple since 1987, may be reopening with a new name and look.

Why it matters: The casual Mexican eatery has been closed since March 27, 2020 — 10 days after restaurants across Colorado were forced to suspend in-person dining due to COVID-19.

Driving the news: Owner Benjamin Armas is "proposing" to revive the restaurant with a remodel, updated menu and new name — "Benny's Taverna." But he wants input from the community, he wrote this week on social media.

What they're saying: Fans of the longtime eatery are ecstatic, as evidenced by the nearly 800 responses and over a thousand likes on the Facebook post, and many loyal diners say they hope most of Benny’s menu goes untouched.

Erin pleads: "Please keep your original menu — that is the reason why everyone has been coming there for so many years."

John counters: "Cap Hill and this area especially would love a remodel and support you 100%. I think a refresh would be great and we'd love to have you rejoin the community!"

Kj compromises: "I loved your old EVERYTHING but would totally come see you no matter your menu."

