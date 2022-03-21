Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The next Winter Olympics feature a sport dominated by Colorado athletes.

The 2026 Games in Cortina, Italy will see ski mountaineering, and nine of the 10 men and women on the national teams hail from Colorado.

"Colorado and Utah are really the hotbeds," says Ram Mikulas, the U.S. Ski Mountaineering Association president, who lives in Summit County.

The next sanctioned race in the U.S. is April 3 at Breckenridge ski resort.

State of play: The niche sport is increasing in popularity with explosive growth in backcountry skiing in recent years.

How it works: In skimo, competitors wear lightweight skis and boots, racing to ascend the mountain with skins on the bottom of their skis for grip and take them off to zip down, completing multiple routes.