The address for this Golden beauty on two private acres is 1733 Montane Dr. E.

Details: It could be yours for a cool $7.5 million.

Specs: 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, 10,094 square feet

Design: The modern home was designed with nearly panoramic Rocky Mountain views in mind, with tons of windows and glass walls.

Its natural setting and sleek interior make it feel like a flowing art gallery.

Highlights: Two in-home offices, a gym with a ballet studio, spacious primary suite with spa-like bath and fireplace, and a hot tub with views

Listed by: Lori Abbey and Noah Schneider at Compass — Denver.

Here's a look around:

