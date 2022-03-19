2 hours ago - Real Estate

In photos: Golden mountain house with ballet studio asks $7.5M

Brianna Crane
golden colorado mansion listed at $7.5 million
Photo: Andrew Forino/AT Media, courtesy of Compass

The address for this Golden beauty on two private acres is 1733 Montane Dr. E.

Details: It could be yours for a cool $7.5 million.

Specs: 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, 10,094 square feet

Design: The modern home was designed with nearly panoramic Rocky Mountain views in mind, with tons of windows and glass walls.

  • Its natural setting and sleek interior make it feel like a flowing art gallery.

Highlights: Two in-home offices, a gym with a ballet studio, spacious primary suite with spa-like bath and fireplace, and a hot tub with views

Listed by: Lori Abbey and Noah Schneider at Compass — Denver.

Here's a look around:

golden colorado mansion interior
Photo: Andrew Forino/AT Media, courtesy of Compass
golden colorado mansion kitchen
Photo: Andrew Forino/AT Media, courtesy of Compass
golden colorado mansion living room
Photo: Andrew Forino/AT Media, courtesy of Compass
golden colorado mansion family room
Photo: Andrew Forino/AT Media, courtesy of Compass
golden colorado mansion kids room
Photo: James Ray Spahn, courtesy of Compass
golden colorado primary bathroom
Photo: Teri Fotheringham/Teri Fotheringham Photography, courtesy of Compass
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Denver stories

No stories could be found

Denverpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more