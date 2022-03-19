In photos: Golden mountain house with ballet studio asks $7.5M
The address for this Golden beauty on two private acres is 1733 Montane Dr. E.
Details: It could be yours for a cool $7.5 million.
Specs: 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, 10,094 square feet
Design: The modern home was designed with nearly panoramic Rocky Mountain views in mind, with tons of windows and glass walls.
- Its natural setting and sleek interior make it feel like a flowing art gallery.
Highlights: Two in-home offices, a gym with a ballet studio, spacious primary suite with spa-like bath and fireplace, and a hot tub with views
Listed by: Lori Abbey and Noah Schneider at Compass — Denver.
Here's a look around:
