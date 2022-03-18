Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

A Realtor.com forecast recently predicted that the combined Denver metro area would be the 48th hottest housing market in the U.S. this year — with high home price appreciation and sales growth.

Zoom in: Aurora — Colorado's third-biggest city — is so scorching, it had just 187 active listings — and 27 single-family homes — as of March 8.

Historically low inventory leaves slim pickings, so here are just a few active Aurora listings:

Why we love it: This quaint bungalow sits on a double lot, and within mere minutes of Stanley Market and the CU Medical Campus. The lush backyard has an apple tree and lilac bushes that can provide an idyllic backdrop for gatherings and entertaining.

Neighborhood: Northwest Aurora

Northwest Aurora Realtor: Tim Thein — LIV Sotheby's International Realty

Tim Thein — LIV Sotheby's International Realty Specs: 3 beds, 1 bath, 1,554 square feet

3 beds, 1 bath, 1,554 square feet Notable features: New carpets and freshly, professionally painted interior throughout the home. New furnace, new humidifier, new AC and new lighting. Covered car port for two vehicles. Built-in planters and fully integrated sprinkler system. Biking trails and green space. Fully finished basement.

1995 Ironton St. Photo courtesy of Virtuance

1995 Ironton St. Photo courtesy of Virtuance

1995 Ironton St. Photo courtesy of Virtuance

Why we love it: This ranch-style home boasts fantastic outdoor space, move-in-ready updates and charming curb appeal.

Neighborhood: Briarwood — Aurora

Realtor: Matthew Malloy — USAJ Realty

Specs: 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,085 square feet

Notable features: The spacious kitchen is the perfect place to cook a meal with stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet storage. Private backyard. Attached one-stall garage. New electrical panel and hot water heater. Close to West Toll Gate Creek Trail, a 1.6-mile dog friendly trail system.

17969 E Cornell Dr. Photo courtesy of USAJ Realty

17969 E Cornell Dr. Photo courtesy of USAJ Realty

17969 E Cornell Dr. Photo courtesy of USAJ Realty

Why we love it: You can close your eyes and picture a sunny day on the back deck of this ranch-style house with maple trees and an elevated pergola under the concrete pad, all within a short distance from the Cherry Creek Reservoir, Quincy Reservoir and Mission Viejo Park.

Neighborhood: Carriage Place — Aurora

Carriage Place — Aurora Realtor: Marc Bayes — eXp Realty LLC

Marc Bayes — eXp Realty LLC Specs: 4 beds, 2 baths, 1,676 square feet

4 beds, 2 baths, 1,676 square feet Notable features: Hardwood floors on main level with vaulted ceilings and natural light. Remodeled kitchen with quartz countertops, new cabinets, stainless steel appliances and gas range. Fully finished basement with three-quarter travertine style tiled bath. Spacious yard.

17155 E. Nassau Pl. Photo courtesy of Virtuance

17155 E. Nassau Pl. Photo courtesy of Virtuance

17155 E. Nassau Pl. Photo courtesy of Virtuance

Why we love it: This custom-built home crafted by Golden Design comes with amenities including a community pool, tennis courts, clubhouse and playground.

Neighborhood: Eagle Bend — Aurora

Eagle Bend — Aurora Realtor: Adam Mayfield — Compass

Adam Mayfield — Compass Specs: 4 beds, 4 baths, 5,849

4 beds, 4 baths, 5,849 Notable features: Oversized open family room with gas fireplace and built-in entertainment space. Formal dining room, additional formal living room with second gas fireplace. Granite countertops, walk-in pantry and refinished hardwood floors in kitchen. Three-car garage, new carpet, vaulted ceilings with 10-foot high ceilings. Primary bedroom has sitting area with see-through fireplace, a five-piece bath, walk-in closet, separate shower, soaking tub and dual sinks.

7461 South Coolidge Way. Photo courtesy of Virtuance

7461 South Coolidge Way. Photo courtesy of Virtuance