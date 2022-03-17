Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Outside the Smithsonian, one woman holds a clipboard, another a camera. And one poses in a tucked ski racing position. All of them are 3-D printed and orange.

Why it matters: It's the largest collection of statues featuring women ever assembled, and part of a Women's History Month celebration.

What's happening: The exhibition, a collaboration showcasing the IF/THEN ambassadors, features six Colorado women leaders in STEM who are working to inspire the next generation of female innovators. Many hold props emblematic of their profession.

Adriana Bailey, Boulder, a scientist at the National Center for Atmospheric Research's aviation facility

Jenny Briggs, Golden, a fire scientist and assistant dean at the Colorado School of Mines

Kristen Lear, Fort Collins, bat conservationist and educator

Nicole Sharp, Denver, the founder and editor of the FYFD science blog

Jo Varner, Grand Junction, a professor at Colorado Mesa University and biologist who studies pikas

Sarah Wilson, Vail, a robotics engineer at Tortuga AgTech and former ski engineer

What they're saying: The obstacle to see more women in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math is pervasive, Briggs tells Axios Denver.

"I feel like there's a genetic, social and cultural pressure, both consciously and unconsciously among everyone — kids themselves, teachers and families," she said. "I think girls need more encouragement all along the way."

