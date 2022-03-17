48 mins ago - News

The counties with the most Irish ancestry in Colorado

John Frank
Data: American Community Survey; Map: Will Chase/Axios

To find the luck of the Irish in Colorado, you have to travel to the Western Slope.

Details: San Juan, Ouray and Rio Blanco counties boast the most Irish ancestry, according to census figures analyzed by Axios. All are above 12%.

  • Denver's population — despite its colorful parade — is just 4% Irish, the interactive map shows.

