The counties with the most Irish ancestry in Colorado
To find the luck of the Irish in Colorado, you have to travel to the Western Slope.
Details: San Juan, Ouray and Rio Blanco counties boast the most Irish ancestry, according to census figures analyzed by Axios. All are above 12%.
- Denver's population — despite its colorful parade — is just 4% Irish, the interactive map shows.
