Colorado athletes take home Paralympic medals

John Frank
Thomas Walsh celebrates during the medal ceremony. Photo: Jiang Han/Xinhua via Getty Images
Three Colorado athletes took home medals in the 2022 Paralympic Winter Games that ended Sunday.

Details: Thomas Walsh of Vail earned the silver medal in the para alpine skiing giant slalom – standing.

Ralph DeQuebec of Denver and Malik Jones of Aurora were part of the U.S. sled hockey team that won its fourth consecutive gold medal.

Of note: Jones, a rookie, scored his first international competition goal in his first game.

  • He made history as the second Black athlete to represent the U.S. at the Paralympic Games.
