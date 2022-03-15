Colorado athletes take home Paralympic medals
Three Colorado athletes took home medals in the 2022 Paralympic Winter Games that ended Sunday.
Details: Thomas Walsh of Vail earned the silver medal in the para alpine skiing giant slalom – standing.
Ralph DeQuebec of Denver and Malik Jones of Aurora were part of the U.S. sled hockey team that won its fourth consecutive gold medal.
Of note: Jones, a rookie, scored his first international competition goal in his first game.
- He made history as the second Black athlete to represent the U.S. at the Paralympic Games.
