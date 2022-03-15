Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Three Colorado athletes took home medals in the 2022 Paralympic Winter Games that ended Sunday.

Details: Thomas Walsh of Vail earned the silver medal in the para alpine skiing giant slalom – standing.

Ralph DeQuebec of Denver and Malik Jones of Aurora were part of the U.S. sled hockey team that won its fourth consecutive gold medal.

Of note: Jones, a rookie, scored his first international competition goal in his first game.