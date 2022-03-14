5 cool Airbnbs within driving distance of Denver
Whether you're looking for a slope-side chalet or a secluded yurt, here are five beautiful Airbnb escapes, all under four hours driving distance from Denver.
1. Ski-in/out To Aspen Mountain
This condo has been recently updated with cool, modern finishes, and it's right on the slopes.
- Location: Aspen
- Features: Ski-in/out, free shuttle to Aspen, beautiful views
- Space: 4 guests, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Cost: $987+ per night
2. Modern riverfront condo in downtown Aspen
If you're looking for chic couples retreat, this one-bed on the river should do the trick.
- Location: Aspen
- Features: Stunning modern interior, balcony over the river, community spa
- Space: 2 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
- Cost: $799+ per night
3. Mountain yurt in Basalt
This solar-powered yurt was made for those who want to get off the grid and spend a few days in nature.
- Location: Basalt
- Features: Off the grid, surrounded by nature, unique experience
- Space: 4 guests, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
- Cost: $170+ per night
4. Mountain house made for groups
With three fire pits, a media room, and a pool with a slide (!!), this house is ideal for large groups or families.
- Location: Boulder
- Features: Driving distance from downtown, beautiful views, full kitchen
- Space: 12 guests, 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Cost: $914+ per night
5. Chic Boulder mountain home
This beautifully designed property has a home gym, mountain views, a star gazing deck/observatory, and a hot tub.
- Location: Boulder
- Features: Mid-century modern-inspired design, nearby trails, outdoor living space
- Space: 6 guests, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Cost: $534+ per night
