5 cool Airbnbs within driving distance of Denver

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Whether you're looking for a slope-side chalet or a secluded yurt, here are five beautiful Airbnb escapes, all under four hours driving distance from Denver.

This condo has been recently updated with cool, modern finishes, and it's right on the slopes.

Location: Aspen

Aspen Features: Ski-in/out, free shuttle to Aspen, beautiful views

Ski-in/out, free shuttle to Aspen, beautiful views Space: 4 guests, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

4 guests, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms Cost: $987+ per night

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

If you're looking for chic couples retreat, this one-bed on the river should do the trick.

Location: Aspen

Aspen Features: Stunning modern interior, balcony over the river, community spa

Stunning modern interior, balcony over the river, community spa Space: 2 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom

2 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom Cost: $799+ per night

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

This solar-powered yurt was made for those who want to get off the grid and spend a few days in nature.

Location: Basalt

Basalt Features: Off the grid, surrounded by nature, unique experience

Off the grid, surrounded by nature, unique experience Space: 4 guests, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

4 guests, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom Cost: $170+ per night

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

With three fire pits, a media room, and a pool with a slide (!!), this house is ideal for large groups or families.

Location: Boulder

Boulder Features: Driving distance from downtown, beautiful views, full kitchen

Driving distance from downtown, beautiful views, full kitchen Space: 12 guests, 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

12 guests, 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms Cost: $914+ per night

This beautifully designed property has a home gym, mountain views, a star gazing deck/observatory, and a hot tub.

Location: Boulder

Boulder Features: Mid-century modern-inspired design, nearby trails, outdoor living space

Mid-century modern-inspired design, nearby trails, outdoor living space Space: 6 guests, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

6 guests, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms Cost: $534+ per night

Photo courtesy of Airbnb