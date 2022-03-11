Hot Homes: 6 Denver-area listings starting at $439K

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Inflation's ferocious surge extended into February, driving the rate of consumer price increases to a generational high, Axios' Neil Irwin and Matt Phillips report.

By the numbers: The Consumer Price Index rose 0.8% in February, and was up 7.9% more than a year earlier — the sharpest 12-month rise since 1982.

What they're saying: "Mortgage rates will go up, the rates for car loans — all of those rates that affect consumers' buying decisions," Fed chair Jerome Powell told lawmakers last week.

"Between mounting inflation, shifting homebuyer priorities, and anxiety from steep bidding wars and cash offers, it's evident just how quickly the housing market is evolving," said Sumant Sridharan, COO at HomeLight, an Arizona-based real estate technology platform that recently published its 2022 Buyer and Seller Insights Report.

As hopeful homebuyers navigate this rapidly shifting landscape, here are some properties on the market in Denver to sift through:

Why we love it: Back on the market again after a quick turnaround, this beautiful and quiet 17th-floor corner unit in the iconic Prado building has a balcony facing East for the sunrise in the morning, shade in the afternoon and city lights in the evening.

Neighborhood:

Realtor: Jennifer Atkinson — Corcoran Perry & Co

Jennifer Atkinson — Corcoran Perry & Co Specs: 1 bed, 2 baths, 909 square feet

1 bed, 2 baths, 909 square feet Notable features: Walk-in bedroom closet, plus new carpet and fresh paint. Granite kitchen countertops and new cooktop. Washer and dryer in-unit and storage space on the same floor, plus added storage in parking garage. Location near downtown in walkable Golden Triangle area. Expansive views, security, on-site management and dog friendly.

300 W 11th Avenue 17a. Photo courtesy of Corcoran Perry & Co

300 W 11th Avenue 17a. Photo courtesy of Corcoran Perry & Co

300 W 11th Avenue 17a. Photo courtesy of Corcoran Perry & Co

Why we love it: From brick accents to built-ins, there are details that are unique to this property.

Neighborhood: Wash Park

Wash Park Realtor: Jenny Usaj — USAJ Realty

Jenny Usaj — USAJ Realty Specs: 2 beds, 1 bath, 672 square feet

2 beds, 1 bath, 672 square feet Notable features: Fenced backyard, covered front patio and solar panels. Second bedroom serves as a home office. All new plumbing installed in February, plus brand new faucet in the kitchen. Unfinished basement has potential and detached one-car parking.

250 S Lafayette St. Photo courtesy of USAJ Realty

250 S Lafayette St. Photo courtesy of USAJ Realty

250 S Lafayette St. Photo courtesy of USAJ Realty

Why we love it: Any student of the European Bauhaus movement revival of the 1960s and '70s will recognize the clean lines and clever use of space and light, highlighting the beauty of materials and elevating the focus on functionality. The retro finishes have been preserved adding move-in ready design accents throughout.

Neighborhood: Virginia Vale

Realtor: Kim Kouba — Compass

Specs: 2 beds, 3 baths, 2,079 square feet

Notable features: Vaulted living space, predominate southwest window and glass door placement that extends the living space outside. Original paneled fireplace, warm caramel-colored accordion window panel, interior brick walls and exterior mechanical cables. Sits on a cul-de-sac with private drive to oversized garage.

6762 East Exposition Ave. Photo: Jeff Davis

6762 East Exposition Ave. Photo: Jeff Davis

6762 East Exposition Ave. Photo: Jeff Davis

Why we love it: This home has notable custom features and a Trex composite deck with dual stairways, built-in lighting and plenty of entertainment space — an ideal spot for entertaining.

Neighborhood: Governor's Ranch — Littleton

Realtor: Strawberry Windholz — Corcoran Perry & Co.

Strawberry Windholz — Corcoran Perry & Co. Specs: 3 beds, 3 baths, 3,619 square feet

3 beds, 3 baths, 3,619 square feet Notable features: Entryway has 18-foot ceilings. Stainless steel kitchen appliances with sealstone counter tops, an island and room for an everyday dining set. Owners suite has attached den that shares second fireplace. The primary bathroom contains a soaking tub, shower, dual sinks and a private commode. Secondary bedrooms have large closets with ELF organization systems and have good space. The shared bathroom which has been newly updated has dual sinks, under-counter lighting and ample medical cabinet space.Basement is ready to customize to your taste with possibility for future bathroom. Built-in shelves, brick fireplace. Tuff Shed with a concrete pad.

8875 W Dorado Court. Photo courtesy of Corcoran Perry & Co

8875 W Dorado Court. Photo courtesy of Corcoran Perry & Co

8875 W Dorado Court. Photo courtesy of Corcoran Perry & Co

Why we love it: The basement in this south-facing, corner lot home is fully finished with new carpet and tons of space for a theatre area, gaming area, and boasts a full bar including mini-fridge and wine-fridge.

Neighborhood: Highlands Ranch

Highlands Ranch Realtor: Amanda Heath — Corcoran Perry & Co.

Amanda Heath — Corcoran Perry & Co. Specs: 5 beds, 5 baths, 5,696 square feet

5 beds, 5 baths, 5,696 square feet Notable features: Three-car garage with oversized stamped concrete patio wrapped around the back with a private hot tub. Updated kitchen with two large kitchen islands that overlook family room and kitchen nook, and adjoining dining room. The second floor has updated wood floor throughout hallways and has two, updated large primary suites. Custom built-ins, custom drapery and valences, and high-end light fixtures throughout.

2769 Timberchase Trail. Photo courtesy of Corcoran Perry & Co.

2769 Timberchase Trail. Photo courtesy of Corcoran Perry & Co.

2769 Timberchase Trail. Photo courtesy of Corcoran Perry & Co.

Why we love it: The sellers are the original owners of this sweet city condo whose nearby attractions include: The Kirkland Museum of Fine and Decorative Art, Denver Art Museum, and History Colorado Center, and fabulous restaurants are also blocks away.

Neighborhood: Civic Center

Civic Center Realtor: Jenny Usaj + Kristina Casinelli — USAJ REALTY

Jenny Usaj + Kristina Casinelli — USAJ REALTY Specs: 4 beds, 6 baths, 6,165 square feet

4 beds, 6 baths, 6,165 square feet Notable features: ADU condo with 673 square feet above the garage. Gas fireplace, built-in shelves, and soaring windows. Kitchen features granite countertops, sleek European-style cabinets, glass tile, custom, hand-blown glass pendant lights, designer appliances. Sitting area and library. Five-piece en suite bathroom and stylish closet with built-in accents. The residence includes an elevator, a kitchenette on the same level as the primary bedroom, laundry room, and heated garage that can accommodate three cars.

1128 Cherokee Street. Photo courtesy of USAJ Realty

1128 Cherokee Street. Photo courtesy of USAJ Realty