Last month, Denver and neighboring Colorado Springs ranked within the top 10 most unaffordable housing markets in the U.S., per an affordability survey from OJO Labs, the research arm of Austin-based real estate platform Movoto by OJO.

What they're saying: "This is the first time since we've started tracking affordability that Denver has seen a year-over-year median home price increase of more than 20%, which is likely what led to the big jump in its unaffordability..." said OJO Labs' Patrick Kearns. "It's the highest Denver has appeared on our list."

What's more: The median home price in Denver leaped from $575,000 to $659,000 from January to February 2022, according to the Colorado Association of Realtors. That's nearly a 15% hike in one month.

For a peek at the pricey places available in our market, peruse this Hilltop masterpiece — which happens to be the highest-priced listing in Denver County.

Why we love it: Crafted by Nest Architecture, complete with 30-foot-high glass walls and ceilings, this layout features a bold mix of artistry and precision — ideal for both private moments of retreat and entertaining.

A suspended bridge intersects the sun drenched atrium, creating two distinct sections of the home. The main-level primary and second-floor suites are situated in separate wings, and an outdoor oasis is easily accessible throughout the space.

Neighborhood: Hilltop

Realtor: Peter Blank + Carmelo Paglialunga — milehimodern

Specs: 7 beds, 10 baths

Notable features: Two elevators and heated three-car garage. Terrace with 360-degree views. Glass-enclosed wine closet. Driveway and front sidewalk integrated with snow-melt technology. Crestron Smart Home System for lighting, window shades, audio, video, HVAC, security and garage. Dolby Atmos home theater system in basement. Custom walk-in closets. Flexible office space.