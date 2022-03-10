1 hour ago - News

Explore ancient Egypt at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science

Alayna Alvarez
A coffin on display at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science "Egypt: The Time of Pharaohs" exhibition. Photo: Alayna Alvarez/Axios

Explore 3,000 years worth of ancient history at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science's latest exhibition, "Egypt: The Time of Pharaohs."

What you'll see: Hundreds of artifacts and intricate works on display shed light on one of the most enduring civilizations in human history and its lasting impact on society.

Why it matters: "Ancient Egyptian culture is captivating for so many reasons: religious beliefs and practices, architecture and human capacity for engineering and construction, and the landscapes that support such rich and layered ways of life,” senior curator of archaeology Stephen Nash said in a statement.

Visit: Adult tickets cost $9.50 and are required with a general admission ticket. The exhibit closes Sept. 5.

