Here are 9 Denver Restaurant Week recommendations

Denver's restaurants are buzzing after a two-year pandemic squeeze, and just in time for the city's Restaurant Week.

What to know: The annual event starts Thursday and runs through March 20 with price-fixed menus that allow you to explore the breadth of the city's culinary talents.

Where to go: We drooled over the roughly 200 menus crafted by participating restaurants and selected those that gave us the biggest cravings.

Be smart: Be sure to get reservations, as some places fill quickly.

At the $25 level:

Gigi's pick: Yumcha. A spread of homemade dumplings includes a crystal carrot variety — for my purposes best enjoyed alongside the beef and broccoli chow fun.

At $35:

Gigi's pick: Redeemer Pizza. Keep it simple and satisfying at this New York-style pizza joint, where you can go carb-crazy with stuffed mozzarella garlic knots and a tomato pie.

At $45:

Gigi's pick: Apple Blossom. This seasonally inspired American eatery has been on my must-try list and said to be redefining the city’s hotel restaurant standards.

