Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: AAA; Table: Will Chase/Axios

The average price of a gallon of gas in Colorado surged this week as Russia's invasion of Ukraine further upset oil markets.

Details: The statewide average for regular unleaded stood at $3.75 on Monday — 38 cents higher than a week ago and $1 more than 2021, according to new data from AAA Colorado.

Why it matters: Gas prices are now the highest they've been in a decade, AAA reports.

The top recorded average at $4 per gallon came in 2008.

What they're saying: "We're on a total roller coaster right now with gas prices," Cassie Tanner at AAA Colorado tells us.

By the numbers: The cheapest fuel is available in Greeley, where it averages $3.67. Denver and the Boulder areas are seeing prices near $3.72 a gallon.

Yes, but: Colorado prices sit below the national average of $4.07 except in Durango, where gas averages $4.14. It's $4 a gallon in Vail.

The intrigue: If you look hard enough, you can find gas below the state's average rates, according to GasBuddy, a crowd-sourced price-tracking service.

Here's a smattering of cheap gas in the Denver metro we found Monday: