Colorado gas prices soar to highest levels in a decade
The average price of a gallon of gas in Colorado surged this week as Russia's invasion of Ukraine further upset oil markets.
Details: The statewide average for regular unleaded stood at $3.75 on Monday — 38 cents higher than a week ago and $1 more than 2021, according to new data from AAA Colorado.
Why it matters: Gas prices are now the highest they've been in a decade, AAA reports.
- The top recorded average at $4 per gallon came in 2008.
What they're saying: "We're on a total roller coaster right now with gas prices," Cassie Tanner at AAA Colorado tells us.
By the numbers: The cheapest fuel is available in Greeley, where it averages $3.67. Denver and the Boulder areas are seeing prices near $3.72 a gallon.
- Yes, but: Colorado prices sit below the national average of $4.07 except in Durango, where gas averages $4.14. It's $4 a gallon in Vail.
The intrigue: If you look hard enough, you can find gas below the state's average rates, according to GasBuddy, a crowd-sourced price-tracking service.
Here's a smattering of cheap gas in the Denver metro we found Monday:
- $3.31: Safeway at 1677 S. Havana St. in Aurora and 9640 Washington St. in Thornton
- $3.32: Safeway at 20153 E. Smoky Hill Road in Centennial
- $3.35: Circle K at 10363 Federal Blvd. in Westminster and Safeway at 10300 Federal Blvd. in Federal Heights
- $3.39: Phillips 66 at 3097 S. Sheridan Blvd. in Denver
