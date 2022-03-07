Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Liquor stores are pulling Russian vodka from their shelves. A Denver brewery is renaming its Putin-themed beer. City Hall is bathed in yellow and blue light. And state government is divesting.

What's happening: In symbolic and real ways, Colorado is amplifying its efforts to support Ukraine and punish Russia amid the ongoing assault.

Why it matters: Colorado's approach mirrors the Biden administration's, which is working to isolate Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Catch up quick: The most significant action came from the state's pension fund, known as PERA, which pulled $7.2 million in investments from a Russian bank.

The University of Colorado similarly divested $3.5 million in mutual fund holdings and the CU Foundation is selling $2.6 million in publicly traded Russian companies.

Gov. Jared Polis said he is ready to welcome Ukrainian refugees.

What's next: Colorado's U.S. Sens. John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet, both Democrats, are supporting bipartisan legislation to ban the import of Russian oil.