From liquor to investments, Colorado is divesting from Russia
Liquor stores are pulling Russian vodka from their shelves. A Denver brewery is renaming its Putin-themed beer. City Hall is bathed in yellow and blue light. And state government is divesting.
What's happening: In symbolic and real ways, Colorado is amplifying its efforts to support Ukraine and punish Russia amid the ongoing assault.
Why it matters: Colorado's approach mirrors the Biden administration's, which is working to isolate Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Catch up quick: The most significant action came from the state's pension fund, known as PERA, which pulled $7.2 million in investments from a Russian bank.
- The University of Colorado similarly divested $3.5 million in mutual fund holdings and the CU Foundation is selling $2.6 million in publicly traded Russian companies.
- Gov. Jared Polis said he is ready to welcome Ukrainian refugees.
What's next: Colorado's U.S. Sens. John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet, both Democrats, are supporting bipartisan legislation to ban the import of Russian oil.
- Yes, but: President Biden has expressed concern about that bill because it would lead to a price spike at the gas pump.
More Denver stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.