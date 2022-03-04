Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The big screen comes to Denver this weekend with offerings for everyone at five prominent film festivals.

📽 The 18th annual Boulder International Film Festival opens this weekend at the Boulder Theater. Catch "The Duke" with actress Helen Mirren or Alec Baldwin's "The Rust." Baldwin will appear in person, too. Details.

👩 No Man's Land, an all-woman adventure film festival based in Denver, returns for its 7th year starting Friday with virtual and in-person events. Details.

🐲 The state's only Asian and Asian American film event comes to the Sie FilmCenter this weekend. The Colorado Dragon Boat Film Festival features five narrative motion pictures and four documentaries. Details.

More film festivals and weekend events

🏔 The premier mountain film festival, the Banff World Tour, comes to Denver's Paramount. All three days will feature short films on different outdoor themes. Details.

🟢 Get smart about the plethora of major issues facing the planet with the Colorado Environmental Film Festival, which runs through this weekend. It's virtual this year. Details.

Other events to check out:

⛄ Sunday it's expected to snow, so why not run around and jump in the water for a good cause? The Denver Polar Plunge and 5K takes place at Washington Park and benefits the Special Olympics of Colorado. Details.

🎨 Immerse yourself in Frida Kahlo's artwork at the Lighthouse Artspace in Denver when it opens this weekend. It's the latest in a series of immersive experiences. Details.