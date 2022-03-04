Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The latest market trends report from the Denver Metro Association of Realtors shows that new listings in February were up 21% from where they were in January.

Yes, but: That month-to-month uptick in inventory comes without the context of the historical lows the Front Range has faced of late.

That's why we opted to get out of town for a little fun to show off the gems nestled in and around the mountains.

Driving the news: Demand for vacation homes has been trending upward since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, with indicators including spikes in Zillow search traffic and rapidly appreciating home price, outpacing the U.S. overall.

As employers have steered into increasingly flexible work, Zillow data shows an ever-rising interest in vacation towns — metro areas where at least 10% of the total housing stock are vacation homes.

Zoom in: Grand County was among the cross-country counties with the highest share of home purchase applications accounting for vacation home applications in 2020.

While these listings are best suited for daydreams and fantasies, there's no harm in window shopping:

Why we love it: This condo — which recently saw a substantial price cut — comes furnished by Barclay Butera Interiors, and has great down valley views from its private balcony.

Community: Base Village — Snowmass Village

Realtor: Steve Harriage — Slifer Smith & Frampton

Specs: 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,669 square feet

Notable features: Built in 2020. Fire pits, infinity-edge spa pool on rooftop Sky Terrace. Dedicated long-term ski storage. One-car parking. HOA fee: $28,885 annually. Amenities include: Bus/shuttle service, fitness center, locker with ski storage and on-site management.

Of note: This unit is professionally managed by Inspirato with strong rental projections.

77 Wood Rd. Photo courtesy of Slifer Smith & Frampton

77 Wood Rd. Photo courtesy of Slifer Smith & Frampton

77 Wood Rd. Photo courtesy of Slifer Smith & Frampton

Why we love it: This corner lot in a serene aspen grove is surrounded by evergreens and features a private mountain estate with panoramic views spanning across the Roaring Fork Valley.

Community: Mountain Valley — Aspen

Mountain Valley — Aspen Realtor: Ruslan Faradzhov — Slifer Smith & Frampton

Ruslan Faradzhov — Slifer Smith & Frampton Specs: 4 beds, 4.5 baths, 5,272 square feet

4 beds, 4.5 baths, 5,272 square feet Notable features: Recently remodeled. Floor-to-ceiling windows in living area and large sliding glass doors. Spacious flagstone patio overlooking landscaped yard with a water feature and North Star Preserve. High ceilings, wine cellar, and chef's kitchen with Viking stove and two Sub-Zero refrigerators. Three-car garage and additional parking. Radiant heat.

176 Mountain Laurel Drive. Photo courtesy of Slifer Smith & Frampton

176 Mountain Laurel Drive. Photo courtesy of Slifer Smith & Frampton

176 Mountain Laurel Drive. Photo courtesy of Slifer Smith & Frampton

Why we love it: This home and guest house is strategically sited on 1.7 acres, with dramatic views of Tiehack, Red Mountain and Starwood. Refinished wide plank hardwood floors, wood beams, trusses, doors and windows blend to provide a warm Norwegian farmhouse feel.

Community: Five Trees — West Aspen

Realtor: Steven Shane — Compass

Specs: 5 beds, 5.5 baths, 6,252 square feet

Notable features:s Soaring ceilings, wrap-around terrace. Open floor plan, natural light throughout. The completely renovated kitchen features new hardware and Calacatta Borghini rust countertops. Guest house has its own kitchenette, bath with shower, and bedroom. Two-car garage, ski access, use of Five Trees chairlift and High Mountain Taxi.

983 Moore Drive. Photo: Shawn O'Connor

983 Moore Drive. Photo: Shawn O'Connor

983 Moore Drive. Photo: Shawn O'Connor

Why we love it: This ski-in, ski-out Breckenridge home showcases a modern interpretation of traditional Swiss alpine architecture.

Community: Timber Trail subdivision in Breckenridge

Realtor: Michele Hart + Jim Schlegel — Slifer Smith & Frampton

Specs: 6 beds, 9 baths, 7,595 square feet

Notable features: Centuries-old reclaimed wood from the Alps and Norwegian natural stone. Amenities: Swiss spa with Hammam, game room, wine cellar and three levels of outdoor living. Plus a three-car garage.

256 Timber Trail Rd. Photo courtesy of Slifer Smith & Frampton

256 Timber Trail Rd. Photo courtesy of Slifer Smith & Frampton

256 Timber Trail Rd. Photo courtesy of Slifer Smith & Frampton

Why we love it: Perfectly situated on one of the most awe-inspiring 35-acre sites in the Telluride region, this masterpiece of contemporary design is unmatched in its setting, quality, detail and accommodations. This property, just 10 minutes from the tarmac, is ideally suited as a welcomed getaway or year-round residence.

Community: GrayHead — Telluride

Realtor: Bill Fandel — Compass

Specs: 6 beds, 11 baths, 12,452 square feet

Notable features: Soaring interior spaces with decks and covered terraces. A Bulthaup-designed kitchen, theater, spa, fitness area, outdoor kitchen and recreational amenities. Finished basement. Water softener and humidifier. Three fireplaces.

851 Wilson Way. Photo: David Marlow

851 Wilson Way. Photo: David Marlow

851 Wilson Way. Photo: David Marlow

Why we love it: Sitting on 145 useable acres with a stocked aerated pond to keep fish alive in winter, hiking and snowshoe trails and four adventure and picnic areas throughout the property.

Community: Edwards

Realtor: Kathy Bellamy — Slifer Smith & Frampton

Specs: 6 beds, 9 baths, 13,319 square feet

Notable features: Step-less entry, walls of windows, two four-car garages. His and hers walk-in dressing areas and closets. 300-year old Austrian wood trusses throughout the house, custom iron and glass light fixtures. Hand-scraped reclaimed wood floors. Sound-proof media room and workout room.

1904/4852 Sendero Verde. Photo: Ric Stovall

1904/4852 Sendero Verde. Photo: Ric Stovall

1904/4852 Sendero Verde. Photo: Ric Stovall

Why we love it: This European-inspired mountain estate is just 12 minutes outside of Aspen in the exclusive Starwood community. Situated on 30 flat acres with stunning views of Mount Daly and Capitol Peak, along with its own recreational pond.

Community: McLain Flats — Aspen

Realtor: Kerry Endsley + Lee Merreot — Compass

Specs: 5 beds, 9 bath, 12,167 square feet

Notable features: Built in 1990 and designed by world-renowned designer, Robert Couturier. Upholstered walls, vaulted ceilings with timber beams, window seats and reading nooks, dormer windows, Northern European-style architecture. Several large patios and outdoor living spaces.

1200 Kessler Drive. Photo: Oatis Green

1200 Kessler Drive. Photo: Oatis Green

1200 Kessler Drive. Photo: Oatis Green

This story first appeared in the Axios Denver newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard. Subscribe here.